Galveston Bay Action Network App Provides Easy, Effective Way to Report Pollution

HOUSTON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Galveston Bay Foundation (GBF) has put the power of protecting Galveston Bay in the community's hands. GBF's Galveston Bay Action Network free downloadable mobile app for iPhone and Android allows users to report any land or water pollution within minutes. Reports are automatically sent to the proper authority, resulting in the quickest response to get the pollution cleaned up.

"Galveston Bay Action Network app is innovative because it provides one place for people in all four counties surrounding the Bay (Galveston, Harris, Brazoria, Chambers) to report pollution with the push of a button," said Sarah Gossett, GBF's Water Quality Manager. "They don't have to do the work of figuring out who to call or where to go."

This spring, Houston resident Carolyn Hembree was driving through her neighborhood when she saw piles of trash and debris in the street.

"I had just learned about the Galveston Bay Action Network app so I pulled over, opened the app, took a picture of the trash and filed a report," she said. "It was easy and took about two minutes. When I was driving through there a day or so later, all the trash was gone."

She added that it's "important to keep our environment clean and healthy for everyone to enjoy, and Galveston Bay Action Network is a great tool to do just that."

This app has resulted in many pollution cleanups throughout the region, including shoreline cleanups, debris removal, response to sanitary sewer overflows, and remediation of other sources of harmful pollutants.

The Galveston Bay Action Network app is a tool for everyone in the Houston-Galveston area and can be used as far north as Spring-Cypress and as far east as Anahuac. Ultimately, Galveston Bay Foundation hopes communities will use this resource to improve their quality of life.

About Galveston Bay Foundation

Established in 1987, the Galveston Bay Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its mission is to preserve and enhance Galveston Bay as a healthy and productive place for generations to come. It implements diverse programs in land preservation, habitat restoration, water quality and quantity, youth education, and advocacy. For further information, contact the Foundation at (281) 332-3381, visit www.galvbay.org, like us on Facebook, or follow us on twitter and Instagram @gbayfoundation.

