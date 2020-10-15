Galveston Diet Founder Shares 6 Menopause Busting Foods for World Menopause Day

"During menopause our hormones are drastically changing; in addition, one's metabolism significantly slows down at this stage of life," said Dr. Haver. "Strategically altering our diet for our benefit is absolutely crucial to maintaining our 'best selves.'"

Studies show that by eating a diet rich in these six foods, women report obtaining more mental clarity, better sleep, and reduced feelings of stress during menopause. Dr. Haver encourages women to add the below foods to their diet to feel their best.

Leafy Greens – packed with vitamins, minerals and fiber but low in calories. A diet rich in leafy greens has shown to reduce the risk of obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure and mental decline, as well as help with middle age weight loss. Not only are they delicious, but also provide a great source of calcium and vitamin D, which promote bone strength (osteoporosis, the weakening of bones, is one of the main health issues during menopause).

Salmon – high protein content and anti-inflammatory while also high in omega-3 fatty acids. The added protein is protective against the decrease in muscle mass associated with menopause.

Citrus Fruits – phenomenal health benefits, especially pertaining to hot flashes and night sweats, which are common menopause symptoms. The primary benefits are increased hydration, but these fruits also contain antioxidants which help with middle age weight loss.

Greek Yogurt– Greek yogurt contains protein, calcium, and vitamin D; together, these prevent bloating and are a great, nutritious source of probiotics.

Nuts – Nuts are unique in that they are relatively low in carbohydrates and packed with healthy fats that not only lower inflammation but decrease "hunger" between meals as they don't raise our blood sugars. Although calorie rich, a diet rich in nuts has been proven to promote menopause weight loss in numerous studies.

Avocado – packed with healthy fats, fiber and nutrients (potassium, B vitamins, etc) studies have shown that a diet rich in avocado (vs placebo) had lower cholesterol levels, lower triglycerides and increases in the "good" cholesterol, and lower cataract risks. Avocados are not only packed with antioxidants, they also increase antioxidant absorption from other foods, which is great for menopause weight gain help.

