Galway Specialty Wholesale Announces Leadership Changes

Company expands executive leadership team through internal promotions to support continued growth and long-term perpetuation

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galway Specialty Wholesale (GSW), parent of Jencap Group (Jencap) and Paragon Insurance Holdings (Paragon), today announced a series of leadership appointments designed to expand the company's executive capacity, strengthen organizational depth, and ensure long-term leadership perpetuation as the company continues its significant growth trajectory.

Strategic Expansion of the Executive Leadership Team

Dave Nielsen will assume the role of GSW Chief Operating Officer, with responsibility for enterprise-wide operational governance, operational performance, platform scalability, and infrastructure optimization. Nielsen's transition into this role expands the company's senior operating capacity and ability to drive forward key priorities at an even greater pace.

Kyle Struble has been promoted to GSW Chief Financial Officer, where he will oversee financial governance, enterprise planning and reporting, and capital stewardship across GSW. Struble's appointment further strengthens the company's financial leadership team and reinforces the planned strategic evolution of its finance function.

John LaCava has been named President, Jencap Programs, dedicating his focus to the disciplined growth, profitability, and governance of Jencap's program portfolio. This appointment reinforces the company's commitment to deepening executive specialization as its program business continues to scale.

Joe Hayes has been appointed President, Jencap Brokerage Division. Hayes will assume executive oversight of Jencap's transactional brokerage operations, with responsibility for governance, strategic planning, and enterprise-wide brokerage execution. His appointment reflects the company's commitment to building a broader leadership structure capable of supporting sustained growth across multiple business lines.

Tom Murphy has been promoted to Office President and Chief Growth Officer, Programs, where he will guide the strategic development and governance of Jencap's program management platform. Murphy's expanded role strengthens the company's leadership bench and ensures continuity in a core area of long-term enterprise expansion.

Matt Dunn has been appointed Executive Vice President, Jencap Business Operations and Acquisitions, where he will focus on driving improvements in business operations across Jencap as well as executing Jencap's acquisition strategy.

"As our organization continues to grow in scale and complexity, it is essential that we expand our executive leadership capacity and deepen our bench strength," said John Jennings, CEO, Galway Specialty Wholesale. "These appointments reflect our continued commitment to building a durable leadership structure through internal promotions that supports both near-term execution and long-term perpetuation of the company."

Mark Maher, President of Jencap Group, added, "Joe and Tom have demonstrated the leadership discipline and strategic insight required to guide our organization through its next phase of growth. Strengthening our executive ranks ensures we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our clients, partners, and employees."

About Galway Specialty Wholesale

Galway Specialty Wholesale (a key division of Galway Holdings) comprises the company's wholesale, managing general agent (MGA), and program businesses. Operating as one of the largest specialty distribution firms in the U.S., it serves independent agents and retail brokers with specialized insurance, risk management, and underwriting solutions.

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SOURCE Galway Specialty Wholesale