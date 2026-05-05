GALY Recognized at 2026 Edison Awards for Redefining the Future of Cocoa and Cotton Production

Selected from thousands of global submissions, GALY advanced as a Top 3 winners in the Water, Food & Agriculture category and was awarded Silver for its Biocrafted Cocoa & Cotton platform, a breakthrough approach to growing natural products in tanks, a different approach to traditional products grown in the field

A DEFINING MOMENT ON THE GLOBAL STAGE

During the Edison Awards gala, GALY's chocolate was featured in a live tasting alongside NextCoa™, a cocoa-free confectionery alternative developed by Cargill and Voyage Foods. NextCoa and GALY represent two complementary approaches to the same challenge: while NextCoa recreates the chocolate experience using other plant-based ingredients, GALY produces the chocolate in tanks grown directly from cacao beans.

"Divine." The word used by the live taster at the Edison Awards gala to describe GALY's chocolate, underscoring both its sensory quality and the transformative potential of this new production method.

The company was also featured in international media coverage, including CNN and Access Hollywood, positioning GALY among the standout innovations of the 2026 awards cycle.

BEYOND COCOA: REDEFINING ENTIRE SUPPLY CHAINS

While GALY's cocoa innovation has captured global attention, the company's recognition extends far beyond a single product. GALY is building a biocrafting platform capable of producing multiple products, starting with cocoa and cotton, with additional products to follow.

THE GALY PLATFORM

GALY grows products in tanks, not in fields, enabling production that is independent of climate variability and land constraints. This approach delivers consistent quality at industrial scale while creating more resilient, predictable, and transparent supply chains across cocoa, cotton, and future products.

FROM INNOVATION TO COMMERCIALIZATION

Following this recognition, GALY is entering its next phase of growth. The company plans to launch its first commercial production facility this year, marking the critical transition from demo-scale breakthroughs to industrial-scale manufacturing. Its chocolate products are being developed in close collaboration with leading Swiss partners, combining cutting-edge food and material innovations with world-class expertise in chocolate making.

VOICES

"This recognition is not just about a product, it's about proving that we can rethink how the world produces its most essential and loved products"

LUCIANO BUENO - CEO & FOUNDER, GALY

"The most important innovations are those that can fundamentally reshape global industries, and GALY's platform has that transformative potential"

CARMICHAEL ROBERTS - CO-FOUNDER, MATERIAL IMPACT - EDISON ACHIEVEMENT AWARD HONOREE

ABOUT GALY

GALY is a biomanufacturing company pioneering a new way to produce natural products, growing cocoa, cotton, and other products in tanks. Its platform enables production that is faster, more resource-efficient, and independent of traditional constraints. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, GALY is building toward a future where the world's most important products are grown with precision, not at the mercy of land, climate, or supply chain disruption. To discover more visit: www.galy.co

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE GALY