GAM Graphics and Marketing once again turns to Ricoh to help drive business growth; installs first RICOH Pro L5160 in the U.S.

MALVERN, Pa., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA Inc. today announced GAM Graphics and Marketing, a full-service design, print and communication provider, has expanded its wide-format capabilities, adding reliability and segment-leading print speed by becoming the first US customer to implement the newly launched RICOH Pro L5160. The Pro L5160 prints up to 473.6 ft2/hr, with curing technology that leaves output ready for finishing as soon as it comes off the printer. With the new addition, GAM now produces a broader range of output and drives greater productivity in the fast-growing wide-format market.

"We've worked very closely with Ricoh over the years, and I can't speak highly enough of their expertise and customer support," said Nathaniel Grant, President, GAM. "Ricoh understands that every print business is different and requires a different strategy to succeed. They make it their business to work with us to figure out what we need, and more importantly what our customers need, and then draw up a plan to deliver it. We're excited to put this latest addition to work – and so are our customers."

GAM is known for its next-day print services and serves more than 1,300 customers in the Virginia region and across the country. It has made a name for itself delivering innovative specialty applications, thanks in part to its willingness to push boundaries alongside Ricoh. Since serving as a beta user of Ricoh's first groundbreaking five-color press, GAM continued to grow its sheet-fed business with Ricoh and stayed on the cutting edge by being an early adopter of the company's second-generation five-color printer.

"GAM sees the way the market is changing and continues to lead the way with innovative and forward-thinking expertise and applications," said Sho Yamazaki, Vice President, Strategy & Marketing, Commercial Print Business, Ricoh USA, Inc. "When GAM wants to add new capabilities and pursue new opportunities, we're privileged to be the partner they call on first. You can't buy that kind of trust. But you can build it, as we have over the course of years of close collaboration and proven success."

The new Pro L5160, a wide-format roll-to-roll latex printer with segment-leading print speeds and onboard curing technology, is proven for delivering fast turns. Automated maintenance features and a durable design allow businesses like GAM to see ROI quickly after implementation and continue to do so with little downtime. High ink opacity and adhesion enable the production of crisp, clear prints up to 1200 x 1200 dpi for a variety of applications on substrates ranging from wall coverings to window graphics to backlit day/night signage. CMYK and CMYK plus white options are available.

