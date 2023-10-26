GAM3 Awards Return for Second Year to Celebrate Excellence in Web3 Gaming

2023 Awards will be presented by GAM3S.GG & Magic Eden; Nominations open today

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GAM3 Awards , the largest event recognizing excellence in web3 gaming, is set to return for its second year with a live streamed event on Thursday, December 14 presented by GAM3S.GG and Magic Eden. The event will celebrate the industry's greatest achievers across more than a dozen web3 gaming categories, including Game of the Year, Most Anticipated Game, People's Choice Award and Games' Choice Award. Winners will share prizes worth over $2M sponsored by esteemed partners like Amazon, Google, Magic Eden, and Blockchain Game Alliance.

Nominations will begin starting today, October 26th, directly on GAM3S.GG, and will run until the shortlist is announced ahead of the final voting. Games will be evaluated on various criteria including core loop, accessibility, replayability factor, fun elements, graphics, and overall gameplay experience. Only games with a live, playable version that meet the mentioned criteria will be eligible for nomination, with the exception of the Most Anticipated Game category and People's Choice Award.

Familiar faces from the gaming world, including thought leaders and industry veterans, will serve on the jury to support a diverse and transparent voting system. This year's jury will be led by representatives from Amazon, Google, web3 gaming venture capital firms, industry-leading blockchains, and top gaming ecosystems.

GAM3S.GG Co-Founder & CEO, Omar Ghanem commented on today's news: "The maturation of the web3 gaming space will be reflected in the GAM3 Awards 2023, which will encompass the past 12 months of innovation, a period marked by unparalleled creativity. Last year's event was incredibly successful, with over 250,000 votes, 20,000 viewers across our streaming platforms, and $1 million in prizes. We're excited for those numbers to grow in this year's iteration of the event and to highlight the innovative projects that are pushing the web3 gaming industry forward."

New web3 titles, with their innovative gameplay and immersive experiences, are poised to be strong contenders for the top spots at the GAM3 Awards, making this year's competition fiercer than ever. They will go up against games that were decorated at last year's event, including Game of the Year winner - Big Time, which recently launched their preseason & game economy; and Shrapnel, winner of 2022's Most Anticipated Game award, which is now preparing for its highly anticipated public playtest.

Chris Akhavan, Chief Gaming Officer at Magic Eden added, "Magic Eden is excited to co-present the 2023 GAM3 Awards alongside GAM3S.GG. Web3 games made significant progress over the past year, and we look forward to recognizing the most impactful games in the industry. This event will not only allow the community to celebrate notable accomplishments over the past calendar year, but also look forward to an exciting year ahead for web3 gaming in 2024."

The partnership with Magic Eden will also include a special mint around the GAM3 Awards event, pertaining to all attendees of the show. More details on the NFTs to be minted will be announced at a later date.

The inaugural 2022 GAM3 Awards celebrated over 100 web3 games nominated across 16 categories. These categories were designed to honor the best in web3 gaming as chosen by an expert panel and the gaming community. The GAM3 Awards 2023 sees the same list make a return, and introduces three new categories: Best Fighting Game, Best Sports Game, and Best On-Chain Game.

This year's awards also see the Best Content Creator award return as a category, which saw Brycent win last year - with the creator receiving further accolades & successfully signing for XSET, a renowned American professional esports and entertainment organization, shortly after.

The jury's decision will have a 90% weightage, while community votes will contribute 10% to the final outcome. However, categories like People's Choice Award and Best Content Creator will see a 100% dependence on community voting, while Games' Choice Award sees game studios voting for their favorite game of the year.

Stay tuned for exclusive content, jury interviews, finalist announcements, and more ahead of the December 14 ceremony date. For more information, please visit: gam3s.gg/gam3awards/ or gam3awards.com .

