GAM3S.GG Supercharges Platform with Arbitrum Integration and GAM3 Awards Partnership

GAM3S.GG moves onchain infrastructure to Arbitrum, joining forces for the 2024 GAM3 Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GAM3S.GG , the leading web3 gaming discovery platform with over 1 million registered users, today announced a comprehensive partnership with Arbitrum that includes both technical integration and event sponsorship. The collaboration marks a significant milestone as GAM3S.GG moves its on-chain infrastructure to the faster and more scalable Arbitrum network, while also welcoming Arbitrum as a key sponsor for the third annual GAM3 Awards.

The infrastructure migration encompasses GAM3S.GG's complete Web3 ecosystem, including token and staking contracts, the platform's quest engine with NFT distribution capabilities, and the Battle Pass system's on-chain layer for Season 1. This strategic move aims to enhance the platform's performance and scalability, with significantly faster transaction speeds and lower fees, for its growing user base.

"We're excited to announce that GAM3S.GG's on-chain infrastructure, including our $G3 token, quest engine, and Battle Pass system, are now powered by Arbitrum," said Omar Ghanem, Co-founder and CEO of GAM3S.GG. "This integration delivers faster transactions and scalable solutions to all of GAM3S.GG's users. We're also excited to have Arbitrum as one of our key partners of the 2024 GAM3 Awards, where we'll recognize the best in web3 gaming across the entire space."

Nina Rong, Head of Ecosystem Development at The Arbitrum Foundation, added: "The GAM3SGG team and platform have consistently stood out as leaders in driving Web3 gaming forward in an impactful way," said Nina Rong, Head of Partnerships at Arbitrum Foundation. "We're excited to support the growth of their platform on Arbitrum, and we look forward to seeing the questing and battle pass system deepen gamer retention across Web3 games."

The 2024 GAM3 Awards, set to be hosted live for the first time in Manila, Philippines, builds upon last year's success which saw over 450,000 votes cast from 50,000 live viewers. This year's ceremony features an expanded scope with 70+ jury members, 21 categories, and $5 million in prizes. Games built on Arbitrum have received 14 nominations across various categories, with standout titles including:

The Beacon: Nominated for Best Adventure Game, People's Choice, Best Browser Game, and Best RPG

Pirate Nation: Nominated for Game of the Year, Best On-Chain Game, Best Card Game, Best Casual Game, People's Choice and Best Browser Game

AI Arena: Nominated for Best Fighting Game and People's Choice

Additionally, Arbitrum has been nominated in the new "Best Ecosystem" category, highlighting its growing influence in the Web3 gaming space.

Voting has commenced and will run until November 15th: gam3awards.com

About GAM3S.GG

GAM3S.GG is a web3 gaming superapp with over 1 million registered users that curates and creates content to spotlight the top games and showcase reviews, guides, news, quests, annual awards, and more. GAM3S.GG has built the #1 web3 gaming discovery platform over the past 3 years, as it continues to grow into the one-stop-shop for web3 gaming to help onboard millions of gamers, allowing them to engage with blockchain-powered games in unprecedented ways and becoming the ultimate bookmark on every gamer's device. For more information: www.GAM3S.GG

About The Arbitrum Foundation

The Arbitrum Foundation, founded in March 2023, supports and grows the Arbitrum network and its community with secure scaling solutions for Ethereum. Arbitrum One—a leading Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution initially developed by Offchain Labs—offers ultra-fast, low-cost transactions with security derived from Ethereum through Optimistic Rollup technology. Launched in August 2021, the Arbitrum One mainnet beta is EVM-compatible to the bytecode level and has 54%+ TVL in the L2 segment. 2000+ DeFi and NFT projects are live in the ecosystem to date. In August 2022, Arbitrum One upgraded to Nitro tech stack, enabling fraud proofs over the core engine of Geth compiled to WASM.

