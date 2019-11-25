Gamacy, Inc. Launches Next-gen Video Game Database GAMACY.com

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamacy, Inc. today launched GAMACY.com, THE next-generation video game database.

GAMACY.com is an open content information and discovery platform for video games released between 1971 and the present day. Launching with nearly 100,000 games and more on the way, GAMACY.com is free to use and openly accessible to everyone.

Database screenshot

At GAMACY.com we believe everything has value, especially when it comes to video game data. Using purposeful data and nostalgia-driven experiences we inspire people to come together to (re)discover and (re)ignite their passion for video games. At GAMACY.com we're always creating new ways for people to discover, collect, contribute and connect so they can find the games they're looking for.

Ben Harris, founder and CEO of Gamacy, Inc., describes GAMACY.com as "a data-powered platform for discovering great new games that thrives on exploring the deeper relationships and commonalities between video games."

Okay, so what does that mean for gamers? GAMACY.com is creating a mesh network for video games that highlights how each game relates to another. In other words, what do you like most about a certain game? GAMACY.com takes these elements and finds other games that share the exact same characteristics.

GAMACY.com aims to bring every game from every platform together in one place—physical and digital—to give gamers a one-stop destination for finding more of the games they love. Less time searching, more time playing. To register for a free account go to GAMACY.com.

