Gamber-Johnson Acquires Premier Mounts, An AV Technology Company

"We are looking forward to joining forces with Premier Mounts," stated Brian Wagner, President and CEO of Gamber-Johnson. "Gamber is a market leader in mounting technology in mobile environments where Premier is a leader in mounting displays in static environments. The combination of these two market leaders will genuinely create results greater than the sum of its parts." Wagner continued, "Gamber's resources and commitment to 'Ruggedness, Reliability, and Responsiveness' will highly complement Premier's years of experience and innovation."

Premier Mounts will become a Gamber-Johnson brand with main office functions remaining in Southern California. "It's been a challenging year in the audiovisual industry on many levels and we are ready to jump into new opportunities with Gamber-Johnson's ownership by strengthening and expanding our presence," said Brent Henderson, Premier Mounts General Manager. "The Southern California office will operate as one of Gamber-Johnson's Quick Response Office Cells which is part of Gamber-Johnson's responsive organizational structure promoting quick decision making and responsive customer service," revealed Henderson.

Manufacturing, warehousing, and corporate oversight will occur at Gamber-Johnson's newly renovated manufacturing space in Central Wisconsin.

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson is a leading supplier of rugged mounting systems that safely secure mobile communication systems, computers, and other electronic equipment in the fleet and public safety vehicles, forklifts, and other mobility applications. Their products are used by law enforcement, public safety, military, and warehouse fleets around the globe and are known for being rugged, reliable, and responsive. Founded in 1954 Gamber-Johnson is located in Stevens Point, WI. To learn more about Gamber-Johnson visit gamberjohnson.com.

About Premier Mounts

Premier Mounts is the leader in superior display mounting solutions serving diverse needs of the audiovisual industry since 1977. Having over 700 legacy mounts, we lead the industry in responsive production at scale, maintaining quality, and minimizing lead times. Our mission extends beyond simply manufacturing products as we aim to develop personal relationships and partnerships with our customers in order to realize their dreams. For more information, visit www.premiermounts.com .

SOURCE Premier Mounts

Related Links

http://www.premiermounts.com

