Gamber-Johnson Acquires Premier Mounts, an AV Technology Company

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamber-Johnson, a leading supplier of rugged mounting systems for fleet and public safety vehicles, forklifts, semi-trucks, and other mobility applications, announced today that they have finalized an agreement to acquire Premier Mounts, a leader in superior audiovisual mounting solutions.

Gamber-Johnson leadership pose with Premier Mounts, CEO Len Dozier after finalizing the acquisition. (Left to Right: Brian Wagner, Gamber-Johnson President/CEO, Len Dozier Premier Mounts CEO, Gautam Malik Gamber-Johnson COO

"We are looking forward to joining forces with Premier Mounts," stated Brian Wagner, President, and CEO of Gamber-Johnson. "Gamber is a market leader in mounting technology in mobile environments where Premier is a leader in mounting displays in static environments. The combination of these two market leaders will genuinely create results greater than the sum of its parts." Wagner continued, "Gamber's resources and commitment to 'Ruggedness, Reliability, and Responsiveness' will highly complement Premier's years of experience and innovation."

Premier Mounts will become a Gamber-Johnson brand with its main office functions remaining in Southern California. "It's been a challenging year in the audiovisual industry on many levels, and we are ready to jump into new opportunities with Gamber-Johnson's ownership by strengthening and expanding our presence," said Brent Henderson, Premier Mounts General Manager. "The Southern California office will operate as one of Gamber-Johnson's Quick Response Office Cells which is part of Gamber-Johnson's responsive organizational structure promoting quick decision making and responsive customer service," revealed Henderson.

Manufacturing, warehousing, and corporate oversight will occur at Gamber-Johnson's newly renovated manufacturing space in Central Wisconsin.

For more information about Gamber-Johnson and/or Premier Mounts visit their respective websites at www.gamberjohnson.com and www.premiermounts.com.

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson is a leading supplier of rugged mounting systems that safely secure mobile communication systems, computers, and other electronic equipment in the fleet and public safety vehicles, forklifts, and other mobility applications. Their products are used by law enforcement, public safety, military, and warehouse fleets around the globe and are known for being rugged, reliable, and responsive. Founded in 1954 Gamber-Johnson is located in Stevens Point, WI. To learn more about Gamber-Johnson, visit gamberjohnson.com.

About Premier Mounts

Premier Mounts is the leader in superior display mounting solutions serving the diverse needs of the audiovisual industry since 1977. Having over 700 legacy mounts, we lead the industry in responsive production at scale, maintaining quality, and minimizing lead times. From our group of talented engineers to our dedicated team of customer service and sales professionals, our core values are built on the bedrock principle that people come first. Our mission extends beyond simply manufacturing products as we aim to develop personal relationships and partnerships with our customers in order to realize their dreams. For more information, visit www.premiermounts.com.

Contact

Alison Coffey, Marketing Manager

Gamber-Johnson

P: (715) 254-2970

E: [email protected]

Related Images

gamber-johnson-acquires-premier.jpg

Gamber-Johnson acquires Premier Mounts

Gamber-Johnson leadership pose with Premier Mounts, CEO Len Dozier after finalizing the acquisition. (Left to Right: Brian Wagner, Gamber-Johnson President/CEO, Len Dozier Premier Mounts CEO, Gautam Malik Gamber-Johnson COO

Related Links

Gamber-Johnson

Premier Mounts

SOURCE Gamber-Johnson