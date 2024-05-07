Gambino's King Cake Rum Cream Passes $2M in Sales Plateau

NEW ORLEANS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidewalk Side Spirits, known for its innovative approach to crafting spirited beverages, has reached a significant milestone with its Gambino's King Cake Rum Cream. Introduced four years ago during Covid, this distinctive product has exceeded $2M in sales, showcasing its increasing popularity and the brand's ability to capture the essence of Mardi Gras in a bottle.

Gambino's King Cake Rum Cream

Inspired by the beloved Mardi Gras delicacy, the King Cake, Gambino's King Cake Rum Cream blends creamy richness with the flavors of cinnamon and vanilla, paired with the smooth, robust essence of finely distilled rum. This fusion not only pays homage to their collaboration with Gambino's Bakery but also honors the cultural tradition of Mardi Gras in New Orleans. The liqueur offers a fresh perspective on rum cream, appealing to both connoisseurs and casual enthusiasts.

John Eason, the CEO of the burgeoning, seasonal, spirits brand, expressed his excitement and gratitude for the remarkable growth and success of Sidewalk Side Spirits. King Cake Rum Cream's journey from a relatively unknown brand to a local, iconic spirit underlines not just the brand's accomplishments but also the significance of strategic partnerships. The collaboration with Vincent and Victoria Scelfo, the owners of Joe Gambino's Bakery, exemplifies this. Known as the "King of King Cakes," Joe Gambino's Bakery contributes a rich tradition to the partnership, enhancing the spirit brand's appeal. This partnership between a spirit's brand and a bakery renowned for its king cakes showcases how businesses can flourish through innovative collaborations.

Eason also recognized RNDC, Empire Merchants, Fedway, Heritage Wine & Spirits, and Best Brands for their pivotal roles in the brand's success during the Mardi Gras selling season. He expressed special appreciation for the RNDC Louisiana team for their outstanding performance in their home state. The brand expects to increase distribution into more states as it begins to play a bigger role in on premise Mardi Gras celebrations across the country and accounts that feature Louisiana's unique brand of seafood and culinary dishes.

Next year's New Orleans Mardi Gras celebration promises to be exceptional. With Mardi Gras extending January 6th to March 4th, 2025, the brand will benefit from additional weeks of exposure. Additionally, New Orleans will be the host city for Super Bowl 2025 coinciding with the Mardi Gras in the Crescent City adds to the anticipation. Gambino's King Cake Rum Cream eagerly anticipates welcoming everyone to the World's Greatest Party in their World Class City.

Media Contact: John Eason, [email protected]

SOURCE Sidewalk Side Spirits