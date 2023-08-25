Gambling market in the UK to grow by USD 2.83 billion between 2021 to 2026 | Growth opportunities led by 888 Holdings Plc and Bet365 Group Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the gambling market in UK, 2021-2026 estimates to register a growth of USD 2.83 billion, at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The growth of the online gambling market is driving the growth of the market. The UK dominates online platforms gambling owing to limited restrictions. Hence, the continued growth of online gambling at the expense of conventional gambling operations will drive the gambling market in the UK during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gambling Market in UK

Gambling Market In UK 2022-2026: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 888 Holdings Plc, Ballys Corp., Bet365 Group Ltd., Betfred Group Ltd., Betsson AB, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Casino Del Sol, Delta Corp Ltd., Entain Plc, Evolution AB, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Kindred Group Plc, NetBet Enterprises Ltd., Rank Group Plc, Scientific Games Corp., Simba Games, Sky Betting and Gaming, and Station Casinos LLC are among some of the major market participants.

Company Offerings

888 Holdings Plc - The company offers gambling services such as online casinos , online sports betting , online poker, and online bingo.

The company offers services such as online , online sports , online poker, and online bingo. Bet365 Group Ltd. - The company offers online gambling services, casinos , games, poker, and betting opportunities for various sports, including football, horse racing, tennis, cricket, and basketball.

The company offers online services, , games, poker, and opportunities for various sports, including football, horse racing, tennis, cricket, and basketball. Betfred Group Ltd. - The company offers gambling services such as sports betting , horse betting and bookmarking service.

Gambling Market in UK 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Key Trends

The implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in gambling is an emerging market trend.

Major Challenges

The increased exposure of children to online gambling is challenging the growth of the market. Certain websites use cartoon characters to attract children and bet on games such as Jungle Book, Top Cat, Peter Pan, and Goldilocks. Hence, the government has restricted gambling ads that normalize betting among children. Moreover, there have been concerns about the presence of such ads during televised sports. Such factors may limit the market growth in the coming years.

Gambling Market in UK 2022-2026: Segmentation

Gambling Market in UK is segmented as below:

Type

Betting



Lottery



Casino

Platform

Offline



Online

The offline segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The brick-and-mortar forms of casinos in the UK are revolutionizing their offerings to sustain in the market, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Gambling Market In UK Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.83 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 888 Holdings Plc, Ballys Corp., Bet365 Group Ltd., Betfred Group Ltd., Betsson AB, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Casino Del Sol, Delta Corp Ltd., Entain Plc, Evolution AB, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Kindred Group Plc, NetBet Enterprises Ltd., Rank Group Plc, Scientific Games Corp., Simba Games, Sky Betting and Gaming, and Station Casinos LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

