Gambling market in the UK to grow by USD 2.83 billion between 2021 to 2026 | Growth opportunities led by 888 Holdings Plc and Bet365 Group Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the gambling market in UK, 2021-2026 estimates to register a growth of USD 2.83 billion,   at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The growth of the online gambling market is driving the growth of the market. The UK dominates online platforms gambling owing to limited restrictions. Hence, the continued growth of online gambling at the expense of conventional gambling operations will drive the gambling market in the UK during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report 

Gambling Market In UK 2022-2026: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 888 Holdings Plc, Ballys Corp., Bet365 Group Ltd., Betfred Group Ltd., Betsson AB, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Casino Del Sol, Delta Corp Ltd., Entain Plc, Evolution AB, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Kindred Group Plc, NetBet Enterprises Ltd., Rank Group Plc, Scientific Games Corp., Simba Games, Sky Betting and Gaming, and Station Casinos LLC are among some of the major market participants.

Company Offerings

  • 888 Holdings Plc - The company offers gambling services such as online casinos, online sports betting, online poker, and online bingo.
  • Bet365 Group Ltd. - The company offers online gambling services, casinos, games, poker, and betting opportunities for various sports, including football, horse racing, tennis, cricket, and basketball.
  • Betfred Group Ltd. - The company offers gambling services such as sports betting, horse betting and bookmarking service.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Customization options available as per your business needs
Gambling Market in UK 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Key Trends

The implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in gambling is an emerging market trend. 

Major Challenges

The increased exposure of children to online gambling is challenging the growth of the market. Certain websites use cartoon characters to attract children and bet on games such as Jungle Book, Top Cat, Peter Pan, and Goldilocks. Hence, the government has restricted gambling ads that normalize betting among children. Moreover, there have been concerns about the presence of such ads during televised sports. Such factors may limit the market growth in the coming years.

Gambling Market in UK 2022-2026: Segmentation

Gambling Market in UK is segmented as below:

  • Type 
    • Betting
    • Lottery
    • Casino
  • Platform
    • Offline
    • Online

The offline segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The brick-and-mortar forms of casinos in the UK are revolutionizing their offerings to sustain in the market, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

The gambling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 260.44 billion. 

The Global Online Gambling Market Size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.03% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 150.5 billion

Gambling Market In UK Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.25%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.83 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

5.83

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

888 Holdings Plc, Ballys Corp., Bet365 Group Ltd., Betfred Group Ltd., Betsson AB, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Casino Del Sol, Delta Corp Ltd., Entain Plc, Evolution AB, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Kindred Group Plc, NetBet Enterprises Ltd., Rank Group Plc, Scientific Games Corp., Simba Games, Sky Betting and Gaming, and Station Casinos LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Platform

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

