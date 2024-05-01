Gambling Market size in UK to record USD 3.28 billion growth from 2024-2028, Implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in gambling is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gambling market size in UK is estimated to grow by USD 3.28 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.36% during the forecast period.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gambling Market in UK 2024-2028

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in gambling : In the gambling world, AI is growing rapidly. With live dealers powered by smart algorithms, online casinos are feeling more like the real deal. But AI's role doesn't stop there. It's diving deep into player behavior, helping sites predict what makes them tick. Plus, AI-run customer service bots are on the rise, giving players fast help based on their habits. AI isn't just making things slicker. It's tackling a big issue head-on – problem gambling . By tracking player habits, like time spent and games played, AI can spot risky behavior early on. In the UK, where gambling worries run high, this tech is set to be a game-changer. This AI wave is just getting started. Experts predict it'll spread even wider across UK gambling sites, driving up market growth in the coming years. So get ready – the future of gambling is smart, savvy, and all about AI.



For insights on the market trends with forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022)- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Major Challenges:

Increased exposure of children to online gambling

The UK gambling industry is growing due to lenient regulations, but this has drawbacks. Advertisements, encouraged by the government, have sparked concerns. Online gambling ads are blamed for enticing children into betting early. There are protests calling for bans on these ads.

industry is growing due to lenient regulations, but this has drawbacks. Advertisements, encouraged by the government, have sparked concerns. Online ads are blamed for enticing children into early. There are protests calling for bans on these ads.

Some gambling sites even use cartoon characters to lure kids into betting on games like Top Cat and Peter Pan, which is illegal and harmful. Calls for restrictions during sports events are growing. Authorities like the Gambling Commission and the Advertising Standards Authority have warned against ads appealing to under-18s.

sites even use cartoon characters to lure kids into on games like Top Cat and Peter Pan, which is illegal and harmful. Calls for restrictions during sports events are growing. Authorities like the Commission and the Advertising Standards Authority have warned against ads appealing to under-18s.

Despite being legal, the exploitation of content and celebrity endorsements has led to more young gamblers. This could hinder market growth. Campaigners want action to stop normalizing betting among young people. It's a tricky situation for the gambling sector, as it faces mounting pressure to change its advertising tactics.

To know more about the market opportunities impacted by market dynamics, click here to- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Analyst Review

In the UK gambling market, the advent of the internet has revolutionized traditional betting methods. With the rise of online platforms, punters can now access a plethora of computer programs for sports betting, including NFL season matchups, soccer games, and rugby tournaments, all at their fingertips. Blackjack, poker, roulette, and slot machines have seamlessly transitioned to digital platforms, offering convenient and cashless transactions through virtual payment gateways.

Mobile phones, especially modern smartphones equipped with 5G internet technology, have further fueled the industry's growth, catering to a younger population keen on virtual reality experiences. Blockchain technology ensures secure transactions, while digital currencies streamline payments. Promotions and tournaments abound on virtual platforms accessible via desktop or mobile, enhancing the appeal of online games. Bingo enthusiasts also find their niche in the digital realm, enjoying the convenience of digital betting platforms. With internet penetration reaching new heights, the UK gambling market continues to thrive in the digital age.

Market Overview

In the UK, the gambling market grows on digital platforms and technologies. With the widespread adoption of the internet and mobile phones, online betting has become increasingly popular among the younger population. From sports betting on the NFL season to classic games like blackjack and roulette, digital platforms offer a wide range of options. Moreover, the rise of cashless transactions and virtual payment gateways has simplified the process for players, enhancing convenience and accessibility.

Modern smartphones equipped with 5G technology ensure smooth and seamless gaming experiences, while virtual reality adds an extra layer of immersion to online casinos. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and security in digital currency transactions, further bolstering trust among users. Promotions, tournaments, and virtual platforms provide opportunities for engagement and excitement, catering to the diverse preferences of players. Whether on desktop or mobile, the UK gambling market continues to evolve, driven by innovation and the evolving demands of online gamers.

To understand more about this market report- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Type

Betting



Lottery



Casino

Platform

Offline



Online

End-user

Men



Women



Minors

Geography

Europe

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio