Gambling Market size to grow by USD 260.44 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 37% of the market growth - Technavio

30 May, 2023, 15:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gambling market size is set to grow by USD 260.44 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 7.1%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 888 Holdings plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Betsson AB, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Crown Resorts Ltd., Entain Plc, EquiLottery LLC, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd., International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Kindred Group Plc, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, New York State Gaming Commission, SkyCity Entertainment Group, and The Betway Group are some of the major market participants. The increasing betting on e-sports, the high penetration of smartphones, and the reduced stringency in government regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Gambling Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
- Type
- Lottery: The market share growth by the lottery segment will be significant during the forecast period. The lottery segment was valued at USD 213.38 billion in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021.
- Betting
- Casino
- Geography
- North America: North America is projected to contribute 37% by 2027. The increasing use of websites and applications for online gambling and the rising penetration of smartphones has enabled vendors to launch online-based gambling games, which is expected to fuel the demand for online gambling in North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Gambling Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the gambling market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 888 Holdings plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Betsson AB, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Crown Resorts Ltd., Entain Plc, EquiLottery LLC, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd., International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Kindred Group Plc, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, New York State Gaming Commission, SkyCity Entertainment Group, and The Betway Group.
888.com- The company offers Gambling games such as XL retro series, Triple thread and multiple mode of gaming with friends.
bet365.com- The company offers gambling such as roulette, baccarat, blackjack and spin a win.
betssonab.com- The company offers gambling such as casino, poker, bingo and scratch cards.
The report also covers the following areas:
Market Drivers
- Increasing betting on e-sports
- High penetration of smartphones
- Reduced stringency in government regulations
Market Trends
- Introduction of Bitcoin gambling
- Use of AI in online gambling
- The emergence of VR as a cure for gambling addiction
Market Challenges
- Security and credibility issues associated with online gambling
- Ban on gambling in many countries
- Ban on gambling advertisements
Gambling Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gambling market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gambling market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gambling market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gambling market vendors
|
Gambling Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 260.44 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
6.0
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 37%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
888 Holdings plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Betsson AB, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Crown Resorts Ltd., Entain Plc, EquiLottery LLC, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd., International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Kindred Group Plc, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, New York State Gaming Commission, SkyCity Entertainment Group, and The Betway Group
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global gambling market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global gambling market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 By type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 By platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 By geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – By geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Lottery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Lottery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Lottery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Lottery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Lottery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Betting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Betting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Betting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Betting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Betting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Casino - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Casino - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Casino - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Casino - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Casino - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Platform
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Platform
- 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Platform
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Platform ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 888 Holdings plc
- Exhibit 112: 888 Holdings plc - Overview
- Exhibit 113: 888 Holdings plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: 888 Holdings plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: 888 Holdings plc - Segment focus
- 12.4 Bet365 Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 116: Bet365 Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Bet365 Group Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Bet365 Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Betsson AB
- Exhibit 119: Betsson AB - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Betsson AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Betsson AB - Key news
- Exhibit 122: Betsson AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Betsson AB - Segment focus
- 12.6 Caesars Entertainment Inc.
- Exhibit 124: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 127: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.
- Exhibit 129: Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Entain Plc
- Exhibit 132: Entain Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Entain Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Entain Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 135: Entain Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: Entain Plc - Segment focus
- 12.9 EquiLottery LLC
- Exhibit 137: EquiLottery LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 138: EquiLottery LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: EquiLottery LLC - Key offerings
- 12.10 Flutter Entertainment Plc
- Exhibit 140: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 143: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Segment focus
- 12.11 Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH
- Exhibit 145: Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 147: Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.12 Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 148: Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 150: Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd.
- Exhibit 152: Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.14 International Game Technology plc
- Exhibit 155: International Game Technology plc - Overview
- Exhibit 156: International Game Technology plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 157: International Game Technology plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: International Game Technology plc - Segment focus
- 12.15 INTRALOT SA
- Exhibit 159: INTRALOT SA - Overview
- Exhibit 160: INTRALOT SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: INTRALOT SA - Key news
- Exhibit 162: INTRALOT SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: INTRALOT SA - Segment focus
- 12.16 Kindred Group Plc
- Exhibit 164: Kindred Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Kindred Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 166: Kindred Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 167: Kindred Group Plc - Segment focus
- 12.17 Las Vegas Sands Corp.
- Exhibit 168: Las Vegas Sands Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 169: Las Vegas Sands Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 170: Las Vegas Sands Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 171: Las Vegas Sands Corp. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 175: Research methodology
- Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 177: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations
