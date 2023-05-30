Gambling Market size to grow by USD 260.44 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 37% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gambling market size is set to grow by USD 260.44 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 7.1%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 888 Holdings plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Betsson AB, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Crown Resorts Ltd., Entain Plc, EquiLottery LLC, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd., International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Kindred Group Plc, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, New York State Gaming Commission, SkyCity Entertainment Group, and The Betway Group are some of the major market participants. The increasing betting on e-sports, the high penetration of smartphones, and the reduced stringency in government regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Gambling Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Lottery: The market share growth by the lottery segment will be significant during the forecast period. The lottery segment was valued at USD 213.38 billion in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021.

in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021.

Betting



Casino

Geography

North America: North America is projected to contribute 37% by 2027. The increasing use of websites and applications for online gambling and the rising penetration of smartphones has enabled vendors to launch online-based gambling games, which is expected to fuel the demand for online gambling in North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Gambling Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the gambling market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 888 Holdings plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Betsson AB, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Crown Resorts Ltd., Entain Plc, EquiLottery LLC, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd., International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Kindred Group Plc, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, New York State Gaming Commission, SkyCity Entertainment Group, and The Betway Group.

888.com- The company offers Gambling games such as XL retro series, Triple thread and multiple mode of gaming with friends.

bet365.com- The company offers gambling such as roulette, baccarat, blackjack and spin a win.

betssonab.com- The company offers gambling such as casino, poker, bingo and scratch cards.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market Drivers

Increasing betting on e-sports

High penetration of smartphones

Reduced stringency in government regulations

Market Trends

Introduction of Bitcoin gambling

gambling Use of AI in online gambling

The emergence of VR as a cure for gambling addiction

Market Challenges

Security and credibility issues associated with online gambling

Ban on gambling in many countries

Ban on gambling advertisements

Gambling Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist gambling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gambling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gambling market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gambling market vendors

Gambling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 260.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 888 Holdings plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Betsson AB, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Crown Resorts Ltd., Entain Plc, EquiLottery LLC, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd., International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Kindred Group Plc, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, New York State Gaming Commission, SkyCity Entertainment Group, and The Betway Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

