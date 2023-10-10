Gambling Market to grow by USD 260.44 billion between 2023 - 2027, get insights of complete bundle report on Gambling with Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gambling Market is projected to experience significant growth, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.1% and an estimated increase of USD 260.44 billion. The market's expansion is driven by the increasing betting on e-sports. However, factors such as security and credibility issues associated with online gambling may impede market growth. This gambling market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (lottery, betting, and casino), platform (online and offline) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). This segmentation allows for targeted analysis of regional trends and customer needs, enabling effective strategies for companies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gambling Market 2023-2027

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Technavio provides reports in the bundle related to the Gambling Market offering valuable insights and a comprehensive understanding of their current status and future prospects.

Historic market values with future estimates

In-depth analysis of segmentation and 10+ countries

Current market dynamics and growth opportunities

Growth strategies of 20+ companies with offerings

By purchasing this cost-effective bundle, you gain access to valuable information and insights. It offers multiple reports at a discounted price, making it more affordable than buying individual reports separately.

Online Gambling Market: The Global Online Gambling Market Size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.03% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 150.5 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by device (desktop and mobile), product (lottery, betting, and casino), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

VR Gambling Market: The virtual reality (VR) gambling market share is expected to increase by USD 1.74 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 53.13%. This report extensively covers VR gambling market segmentation by type (casino, betting, and lottery) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Casino Market: The casino market share is expected to increase by USD 38.23 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97%. This casino market research report extensively covers casino market segmentation by type (poker, blackjack, craps, lottery, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Mexico Lottery Market: The lottery market in Mexico is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,537.24 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (offline and online) and type (draw-based lotteries, sports lotteries, instant lotteries, and others).

Subscription Based Gaming Market: The subscription based gaming market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.17% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,409.54 million. This subscription based gaming market report extensively covers market segmentation by device (smartphones, console, and PC), type (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

With each report, you can:

Discover and analyze market opportunities with forecasting techniques.

Evaluate the growth potential of the market at a detailed level with historical and projected data.

Stay updated on the most recent industry and market trends.

Develop and validate your strategies using critical and actionable insights.

Assess competitive risks and key success factors in the relevant market.

These bundle reports would be beneficial to the companies including:

Epic Games Inc.

GameClub Inc.

Sony Group Corp.

Scientific Games Corp.

Golden Entertainment Inc.

Caesars Entertainment Corp.

LeoVegas AB

MGM Resorts International

Kindred Group Plc

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd.

And more

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio