Gambling.com Announces Partnership With ICE North America for the 2020 American Gambling Awards

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in 2019, the American Gambling Awards are the first and only awards program dedicated to the regulated American online gambling market. For 2020, the American Gambling Awards will culminate with an awards party on May 14 at ICE North America.

The inaugural edition of the American Gambling Awards included 14 award categories covering the regulated operators supplying the U.S. market, as well as the industry supporters, policymakers, lawyers and regulators who play a vital role in enabling the future development of the American market. The American Gambling Awards recognize operational and business excellence within the online gambling industry, and the logo serves as a symbol to consumers looking for the best regulated casinos, sports betting, horse racing and fantasy operators.

Key dates for the 2020 American Gambling Awards include:

Feb. 18, 2020 - Nominations open

- Nominations open March 20, 2020 - Nominations due

- Nominations due March 30, 2020 - Finalists announced

- Finalists announced May 14, 2020 - Winners announced at awards party at ICE North America in New Orleans at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Charles Gillespie, chief executive of Gambling.com Group Plc, says, "The American online gambling market is uniquely dynamic, and as the industry grows, so will the American Gambling Awards. For 2020, we will build on the excitement from last year's program to expand our footprint with new award categories, judges and a partnership with Clarion to bring the celebration to fabulous New Orleans."

Organized by Clarion Gaming, ICE North America will feature conference programing spanning casino, sports betting, affiliate marketing, lottery, eSports, payments, and hospitality technology, and will run May 13-14, 2020, at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Last year's ICE North America event in Boston attracted more than 1,800 delegates representing the A-Z of the sports betting and interactive gaming ecosystem, comprising decision makers, thought leaders, legislators, key operators and MVPs.

Rory Credland, event director for ICE North America, adds, "As we prepare the best possible conference agenda, networking opportunities and social events for ICE North America in New Orleans, we are excited to partner with Gambling.com Group. The American Gambling Awards launched in 2019 to bring positive attention to the leaders making online gambling a reality, and we couldn't be more excited to host the nominees, judges, winners and guests of the awards, in conjunction with our event."

The 2020 American Gambling Awards are presented by gambling.com and bookies.com. For more information, please visit the awards website located here: www.gambling.com/us/awards.

For more information on the content of ICE North America in New Orleans, and to register, please visit www.icenorthamerica.com.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Derek Brookmeyer, Director of Communications

Phone: +1-616-528-0882, Email: derek.brookmeyer@kaxmedia.com

Or see: www.gambling.com/corporate

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17692/3023213/1184936.pdf Gambling.com Announces 2020 American Gambling Awards Dates https://mb.cision.com/Public/17692/3023213/bc5e2e711e742de2_org.jpg ICE North America

SOURCE Gambling.com Group Plc