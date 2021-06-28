Gambling.com Group Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gambling.com Group Limited ("the Group") announced it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The Group has applied to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "GAMB."

Jefferies LLC is acting as lead book-running manager and representative of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Stifel and Truist Securities, Inc. will also serve as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Once available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.





For further information, please contact:

Media: Derek Brookmeyer, Gambling.com Group, [email protected], 616-528-0882

Investors: Ross Collins, Alpha-IR Group, [email protected], 312-445-2877

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active exclusively in the online gambling industry, based on December 31, 2020 revenue. As of March 31, 2021, the Group has a workforce of more than 150 and operates from offices in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Founded in 2006, the Group owns and operates more than 30 websites in six languages across 13 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, which includes iGaming and sports betting.



SOURCE Gambling.com Group

Related Links

https://www.gambling.com/corporate

