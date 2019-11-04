Gambling.com Group Appoints Max Bichsel to Lead U.S. Business

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An experienced sales and business development executive, Max Bichsel will develop and expand both strategic and commercial partnerships for Gambling.com Group Plc (the "Group" or "Gambling.com Group") as it aggressively pursues the American sports betting and online gambling market.

Bichsel most recently served as U.S. director of sales for Kambi, where he played a pivotal role in the company's rise to becoming a leading sports betting supplier in America.

After the invalidation of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in May 2018, Bichsel joined Kambi and led strategic partnerships with top sportsbooks. Kambi's clients include Rush Street Interactive, Penn National, DraftKings and 888. Bichsel helped oversee the establishment of Kambi's U.S. headquarters in Philadelphia. During Bichsel's tenure, Kambi was awarded the 2019 EGR North America Sportsbook Supplier of the Year.

"With Max on board to lead our U.S. efforts, the Group will expand partnerships, marketing and sales efforts in America and continue to grow market share," Gambling.com Group Chief Executive Officer Charles Gillespie said.

"Performance marketing will play an important role in the growth of the sports betting and online gambling industry in America and Gambling.com Group is best positioned to benefit from this expansion of regulated online gambling in the United States," Bichsel said. "I look forward to working with the Group's clients, building teams and creating new partnerships to expand the Group's footprint in the U.S. and solidify the company's position as leaders in iGaming and sports betting."

Prior to Kambi, Bichsel served in various sales and business development roles for internet, software and advertising companies including Selligent, Powa Technologies and HookLogic, which was acquired by Criteo. Bichsel received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas Christian University, where he played Division I golf.

For further information, please contact:

Derek Brookmeyer, Director of Communications

Phone: +1-616-528-0882, Email: derek.brookmeyer@kaxmedia.com

Or see: www.gambling.com/corporate

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17692/2952387/1134674.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/17692/2952387/8916080f3798e13f_org.jpg Max Bichsel, VP US, Gambling.com Group

SOURCE Gambling.com Group Plc