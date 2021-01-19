Gambling.com Group Approved to Expand Business in Virginia

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. subsidiary of Gambling.com Group Plc ("Gambling.com Group"), KAX Media America Inc., has completed the application process and has been issued a sports betting vendor registration by the Virginia Lottery to provide marketing services for licensed operators in the state.

Close neighbor to professional teams in Washington, D.C., Virginia and its dedicated sports fans provide the Group with another opportunity to expand its U.S. services. With a population of roughly 8.5 million people Virginia has the foundation to become one of the fastest-growing regulated sports betting markets in America.

The Group will provide online players in the state with trustworthy reviews of online sports betting operators with Gambling.com, its flagship website, and Bookies.com, its U.S. focused sports betting destination. Bookies.com offers sports bettors across the United States odds, scores and stats as well as premium news and picks produced by a team of U.S. betting experts, handicappers and veteran sports writers.

Max Bichsel, VP, U.S. Business for Gambling.com Group said, "The Group's latest approval in Virginia is a great way to kick off 2021. We are excited to be expanding into Old Dominion, which has been a trailblazer with their sports bettors bill of rights legislation and a regulatory scheme that can serve as a model for other U.S. states looking to enter the market this year."

Bichsel added, "This expansion is important for the Group as we continue to remain at the forefront of growth in the regulated U.S. market. Virginia is the first of several states expected to regulate and launch mobile sports betting this year."

Since the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) was overturned in May 2018, Gambling.com Group has been granted regulatory approval to offer its services to operators in Tennessee, Illinois, Colorado, Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

