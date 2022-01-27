Gambling.com Group Approved to Provide Online Sports Betting Services in Louisiana

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) ("Gambling.com Group" or the "Group"), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, has completed the application process and has been granted a waiver by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board to provide marketing services to licensed gaming operators in the state. Online sportsbooks are expected to begin taking legal wagers on Friday, January 28th, 2022.

Louisiana will become the second U.S. state to launch online sports betting this month, after the New York market went live on January 8th. Online sports betting in Louisiana will be available in 55 of the state's 64 parishes that approved sports betting in November 2020.

"There has already been a tremendous amount of momentum for the online gaming industry in 2022, as Louisiana will join New York in launching mobile sports betting this month," said Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group. "Louisiana has a rich sporting history – both professionally and collegiately – and our dedicated team of journalists, analysts and handicappers will give Louisiana sports fans the best chance to succeed in what will be one of the more exciting sports betting markets in the country."

With two major professional sports teams, a number of major college programs and up to 20 online licensed land-based casinos, the Group believes the foundation is in place for Louisiana to be a big player in the regulated U.S. online gambling market.

Caroline Smart, Vice President at Gambling.com Group, added, "Louisiana allowing several sportsbooks to take legal sports bets in advance of the NFL conference championship games and the Super Bowl is a win for sports bettors in the state. With an open, free-market approach and a reasonable tax rate, sports betting operators will bring the best products and experiences to Louisiana. The Group is well positioned through its U.S.-facing brands, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and Rotowire.com, to provide sports bettors in the state with expert picks, real-time odds comparisons, online sportsbook reviews and the latest news."

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active exclusively in the online gambling industry. The Group operates from offices in Ireland, the United States, and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Founded in 2006, the Group owns and operates more than 30 websites in six languages across 13 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting.

