Gambling.com Group Launches Initial Public Offering

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gambling.com Group Limited (the "Company") announced today that it has commenced an initial public offering of 7,500,000 ordinary shares offered by the Company and certain selling shareholders. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 ordinary shares from the selling shareholders at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is currently estimated to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per ordinary share. The Company has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "GAMB."

Jefferies LLC is acting as lead book-running manager and representative of the underwriters for the offering. Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. and Truist Securities, Inc. will also serve as book-running managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active exclusively in the online gambling industry, based on December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021 revenue. As of March 31, 2021, the Company has more than 140 employees and operates from offices in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Company publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Founded in 2006, the Company owns and operates more than 30 websites in six languages across 13 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, which includes iGaming and sports betting.

