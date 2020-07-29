Gambling.com Group Launches SlotSource.com to Empower American Online Slot Players

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed by Gambling.com Group Plc, SlotSource.com provides comprehensive reviews of more than 150 online slots. In the growing market for regulated iGaming in the United States, players need resources to help them locate online casinos that have their favorite online slots as well as advice on which online casinos are fair, reputable, legal and licensed in their state.

Online casino players in the United States have a rapidly expanding array of games, slots and casinos now available at their disposal. SlotSource.com organizes the United States' total online casino offering into one easy to use website where games and casinos are broken down by their availability per state. The website cooperates exclusively with online gaming companies licensed in the United States.

"As states like Pennsylvania and New Jersey see record growth in online casino revenue, new players need resources like SlotSource.com to navigate the growing universe of games and options and stay on the right side of the divide between regulated and offshore providers," said Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive of Gambling.com Group.

Slots are the most popular casino game both at brick-and-mortar casinos and online. But it is online slots in particular that are experiencing tremendous growth. For May 2020, online slots handle in Pennsylvania surpassed the $1 billion mark for the first time ever thanks to a month-on-month increase of 40%. This milestone is particularly significant considering the rapid growth witnessed in April, where online slots handle hit more than $757 million, up 96% from March 2020. Online slots have generated more than $83 million in local and state tax revenue for Pennsylvania since launching in July 2019, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Currently, online casino play is regulated and available for players in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Michigan has also regulated the market and is expected to go live later in 2020 or in early 2021. More states are expected to consider online casino expansion as a way to maintain gaming related tax revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to real-money slot reviews, fully-featured free-to-play slots and bonus comparisons, SlotSource.com offers resources to help players safely manage deposits and withdrawals from the most trusted payment providers in the business including PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, Play+ and more.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

+1-616-528-0882

www.gambling.com/corporate

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17692/3158452/1284350.pdf Gambling.com Group Launches SlotSource.com https://mb.cision.com/Public/17692/3158452/85cd2f6eb6290c87_org.png SlotSource.com for American Online Slot Players

SOURCE Gambling.com Group Plc