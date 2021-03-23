Gambling.com Group Launches VirginiaIsForBettors.com as Latest Resource for Local Sports Fans

VirginiaIsForBettors.com is the Group's latest online resource in its portfolio of brands serving the Virginia market, joining Gambling.com and Bookies.com , which have been helping educate fans since the market went live in January 2021. The site offers information on where to bet, how to bet, sportsbook reviews and information on how to avoid placing offshore wagers.

VirginiaIsForBettors.com produces specialized, state-specific content including news coverage of nearby professional sports teams like the Capitals and Wizards. The site features local writers covering important local gambling topics including horse racing and casino expansion.

Just in time for tax season, VirginiaIsForBettors.com offers a tax resource where bettors can calculate taxes to be paid on their winnings. The tax resource also answers some of the most frequently asked questions when it comes to taxes on gambling winnings including Virginia's tax rates, and how to claim and report taxes.

For more information visit: www.virginiaisforbettors.com.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group is a multi-award-winning provider of digital marketing services for the global online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group has a workforce of more than 100 and operates from offices in Dublin, Charlotte, Tampa and Malta. The Group publishes information portals that offer comparisons and reviews of regulated online gambling websites around the world. Players use these resources to select which online gambling operators they should trust to offer a safe and honest online gambling experience. The Group's publishing assets include the leading gambling industry portal, Gambling.com® as well as Bookies.com, and the CasinoSource℠ series of portals, among many others.

