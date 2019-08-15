Gambling.com Group Secures go Ahead for Business in Pennsylvania and West Virginia

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. subsidiary of Gambling.com Group Plc ("Gambling.com Group" or the "Group"), KAX Media America Inc, has completed the necessarily application processes and received approval from both the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and the West Virginia Lottery to provide services to licensed gaming operators in the respective states.

The approvals allow the Group to execute commercial agreements with online sports betting, online casino and online poker operators in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The states are among the first movers, following New Jersey, to enable legal, regulated sports betting since the invalidation of the Professional Amateur and Professional Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in May of 2018. In both Pennsylvania and West Virginia, the Group can strike commercial agreements that include revenue share arrangements with licensed gaming operators.

Although active in New Jersey since early 2017, the Group announced earlier this year that it secured approval to create revenue sharing arrangements in New Jersey.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive of Gambling.com Group Plc, says, "We will seek the necessary licenses and approvals in all U.S. states that decide to properly regulate online gambling with a mobile offering and a competitive landscape. As the American market grows, it's critical to have resources like Gambling.com and Bookies.com in the conversation to steer consumers toward the safe and regulated gaming environment. With a massive population of die-hard sports fans, Pennsylvania will surely become one of the largest sports betting markets in the U.S."

For further information, please contact:

Derek Brookmeyer, Director of Communications

Phone: +1-616-528-0882, Email: derek.brookmeyer@kaxmedia.com

Or visit: www.gambling.com/corporate

This information is information that Gambling.com Group Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on 15 August 2019.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Gambling.com Group Plc