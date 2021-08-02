Gambling.com Group Welcomes Dan D'Arrigo to Board of Directors

D'Arrigo most recently served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of MGM Resorts International, a global entertainment company with U.S. and international operations, from 2007 to 2019, where he was responsible for the company's worldwide financial functions. D'Arrigo was a member of the team that created what is now known as BetMGM, a joint venture between MGM Resorts and Entain (formerly GVC Holdings), and was involved with various partnership and sponsorship deals to help advance the sports and online gaming business. In his role with Gambling.com Group, he will serve as Chairperson of the Nominating & Governance Committee and serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

"Dan has extensive experience as the CFO of a publicly traded S&P 500 casino and hospitality company which will be an enormous asset to the management team at Gambling.com Group, and he is a timely addition as we begin our journey as a publicly traded company in the United States," said Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Gambling.com Group.

During his time with MGM Resorts, D'Arrigo led the 2011 initial public offering of MGM China Holdings, Ltd (HKSE:2282) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the 2016 initial public offering of MGM Growth Properties, Llc (NYSE: MGP) on the New York Stock Exchange. From 1995 to 2007, D'Arrigo served in various finance and management roles at MGM, including oversight over MGM's $6.4 billion acquisition of Mirage Resorts in 2000 and $7.3 billion acquisition of Mandalay Resort Group in 2005. D'Arrigo previously served as a member of the board of directors of MGM China Holdings, Ltd from 2011 to 2019 and its audit committee from 2014 to 2019. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration—Accounting from West Virginia University.

"I am excited for the opportunity to join Gambling.com Group's board of directors and work with the management team as the company continues its growth as a leader in performance marketing for online gambling," said D'Arrigo. "Charles, along with his co-founder and COO Kevin McCrystle, has built a successful international business that is well positioned to take advantage of one of the largest U.S. growth opportunities today – regulated online sports betting and iGaming."

For further information, please contact:

Media: Derek Brookmeyer, Gambling.com Group, [email protected], 616-528-0882

Investors: Ross Collins, Alpha-IR Group, [email protected], 312-445-2877

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active exclusively in the online gambling industry, based on December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021 revenue. The Company has more than 140 employees and operates from offices in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Company publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Founded in 2006, the Company owns and operates more than 30 websites in six languages across 13 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, which includes iGaming and sports betting. Gambling.com Group is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market.

SOURCE Gambling.com Group

Related Links

https://www.gambling.com/corporate

