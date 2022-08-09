GAMBL.io Launches Pre-Order Sale of Coins, Advocates for Mass Adoption of Blockchain Technology Throughout the Betting Industry

GAMBL aims to build a blockchain platform for the gaming industry, including an on-chain sportsbook, casino, lottery, and poker products, backed by a deflationary economy.

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GAMBL.io has announced the beginning of their pre-order sale of GAMBL Coins. Whitelist members can purchase coins now at discounted rates, with the sale opening to the general public on August 15th.

Using the funds raised, GAMBL will commence building their initial launch product, a fully on-chain blockchain sportsbook, scheduled for release in 9 months' time, alongside an initial offering of GAMBL Coins.

GAMBL was first announced at the SiGMA / AIBC Conference in Malta, in late 2021. GAMBL CTO, Seán Mac an tSionnaigh, delivered a keynote speech on the main stage regarding crypto technologies, blockchain, and betting.

GAMBL's Key Benefits

Strong focus on speed, transparency, true traceability, and enhanced security.

Operators benefit from greatly reduced overhead, low entry barrier, and a global player pool which leads to an over 90% profit retention.

Users benefit from a private and secure platform that's globally accessible, with industry-leading odds, near-instant & guaranteed payouts, and the ability to control their funds at all times.

Early speculators benefit from a real-world use-case in a trillion-dollar industry, where the coin value is tied to actual everyday use, as part of a deflationary economy. Created by a professional and fully transparent team, with unparalleled experience in the iGaming Industry.

GAMBL CEO, Mario Fiorini says "We are able to provide a clear and trustworthy foundation for players that removes many of the concerns they have about traditional online sportsbooks & casinos. Players should not have to worry about the safety of their deposits, or having their accounts blocked/restricted after a big win. ALL players are welcome on the GAMBL Platform, where every financial transaction is recorded, stored, and performed in a secure manner. They are available at all times to be checked by players, operators, and regulators alike."

All gaming activity that takes place on the GAMBL Platform contributes to a net destruction of coins, known as a 'burn'. This means that as activity on the network grows, and demand for GAMBL Coins rises, the total available supply of coins decreases. Through this inverted supply & demand mechanism, investors can be assured that the value of GAMBL Coins grows through increased usage.

Seán Mac an tSionnaigh further adds "The key to the mass adoption of blockchain technology is delivering needed applications that require no extra knowledge for use."

Development progress can be followed along, on your favorite social media platforms, as the team looks to build in public. Interested parties are also encouraged to sign up for the GAMBL Newsletter, available on gambl.io to keep abreast of the latest developments.

The Team

GAMBL founders Mario Fiorini, Jason Tauriello, and Seán Mac an tSionnaigh combine for decades of experience in the iGaming industry. Mario is the Director of IGA Group, and was named Consultancy of the Year in 2021 at the SiGMA Europe Gaming Awards. Jason was named one of the Top 101 Directors in the Sports Space, by Best Startups US, which tracks over one million startups, and over three million people who hold key positions at these companies. The GAMBL Team also features other notable names, such as Karl Brincat Peplow, former lead online regulator for the MGA, and Martin Jacobson takes the product director role for poker services, known of course for claiming his position as World Champion in the 2014 World Series of Poker.

