“Game 7” Available Now via EVEN

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IN THE BLACK MUSIC, a division of James DuBose's IN THE BLACK NETWORK, is set to release GAME 7 from its flagship artist; hip-hop lyricist, JOSHUA GUNN on 2/26/24! Executive produced by Gunn and DuBose, this project (which serves as Gunn's debut album) is a testament to the go-getters who've faced adversity in their walk through life. If you have ever been told you can't do something or had to see your way through the darkest of times and are constantly in search of something that speaks to your soul, inspires you to stay the course, while giving you that undeniable feeling that the world is truly yours, this album is for you!

"GAME 7 is an energy, a mentality that motivates those who march relentlessly towards their dreams, to unapologetically bet on themselves. When it's Game 7 in a 7 Game series, there's no more room for excuses, you bring your A game every single second," said Gunn. "This album is the soundtrack to that energy, a time travel back to when music made you feel something, when the beats were powerful and the bars were heavy. We bringing that feeling back, for good this time"

As a streaming platform that aims to highlight and empower Black creators, this streaming partnership with EVEN furthers In the Black Music's mission by offering a direct-to-consumer experience that grants them the opportunity to share their music directly with their fans before making it available on streaming platforms. On EVEN, artists can set their price, quantity, and access, get paid instantly after each sale, as well as own and export their data with a click.

Track List:

Push

Him

HFM

Trouble

Dreamers

Rise

Tuesday

Up

$

Waiting

JOSHUA GUNN

Famously recognized as a "freestyle battle" champion, Joshua Gunn, aka J.Gunn, has been a fixture in the Hip-Hop scene since he was 11 years old. At 15, he released his album "Perfection Xperiment 2" which features production from Grammy Award-winning producers 9th Wonder and Nicolay. Gunn went on to release three critically acclaimed solo albums, embark on two world tours, and has performed in over a dozen international countries including Spain, Germany, The Netherlands, Korea, Jamaica, and continues to sell out shows throughout the United States. He's shared stages and collaborated with Kanye West, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, Public Enemy and many others. Gunn and fellow Durham natives G Yamazawa and Kane Smego would go on to release "North Cack" which quickly became an anthem for his city, the theme song for the NFL's Carolina Panthers, The NBA's Charlotte Hornets, and National Champion University of North Carolina Tar Heels Basketball team, also bringing home "Best Music Video" award at the NYC Hip Hop Film Festival in 2018. In 2012, he partnered with In the Black Network founder James Dubose and hip-hop icon MC Lyte to create the album "Faithful Struggle" before branching off into television and film work as he launched his own company, Red Eye Lifestyle — through which, he released three more solo albums. He continues to build his reputation as not only a talented emcee, but an entrepreneur. Gunn also starred in the nationally syndicated BET series "Music Moguls" in 2017 alongside industry legends Dame Dash, Birdman, Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri.

IN THE BLACK MUSIC

IN THE BLACK MUSIC, a division of IN THE BLACK NETWORK, is aligned with the same mission as its flagship company. Founded by James DuBose, IN THE BLACK MUSIC is home to Black artists seeking creative freedom and ownership. IN THE BLACK NETWORK is an AVOD streaming service that highlights Black voices and original stories that are culturally significant and relatable for all audiences. With an expansive collection of Black-focused entertainment, viewers can access multi-genre content from Black creators, including sports, music, scripted, drama, talk, kids/family, feature films and more. The platform's media library contains an extended list of fan-favorites from established studios and distributors, as well as a selection of content from the vault of Fox Television Stations: Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand, CheMinistry, The Score, Worth a Conversation with Jeezy, Kitchen Talk with Maino, and Crockett's Corner with Ray Crockett. In addition, ITBN produces original entertainment that further uplifts Black culture and pride. The premiere-free network streams directly on intheblacknetwork.tv or on a dedicated app that is available for download on iOS, Android devices, Apple TV, YouTube ROKU, LG and Samsung media players.

