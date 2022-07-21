Game-Based Learning Market size worth $ 62.09 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 21.33% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

High-quality education with a modern and interactive approach, boost in the usage of game-based learning methodologies, adoption of tablet and e-learning techniques in schools has given the Game-Based Learning Market a promising future.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Game-Based Learning Market" By Offering (Solutions, Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), By Game Type (AR VR Games, AI-Based Games, Language Learning Games, Location-based Games, Training, knowledge and Skill-Based Games, Assessment and Evaluation Games, Others), By Application (Consumer, Government, Education, and Enterprises), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Game-Based Learning Market size was valued at USD 10.90 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 62.09 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.33% from 2022 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Game-Based Learning Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Game-Based Learning Market Overview

The market for game-based learning is expected to be fueled by the need to improve student learning. Game-based learning is a method of active learning in which students learn more effectively by playing games. Playing the game encourages critical thinking and problem-solving, which leads to increased learning. Digital and non-digital games, as well as simulations that give students hands-on experience with the curriculum, are all examples of game-based learning.

As more individuals switch to online learning, the market for game-based learning is expected to grow. Due to the ongoing pandemic caused by coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), educators and institutions have been compelled to immediately adjust teaching methodologies, resulting in the closure of educational institutions at all levels, including high school and university students. As a result, educational institutions have been obliged to adopt online education. To make online learning more dynamic, game-based learning is being implemented.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Kahoot, Frontier Developments, Minecraft, Spin Master, Bublar Group, BreakAway Games, Gamelearn, Recurrence, Schell Games, and Stratbeans.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Game-Based Learning Market On the basis of Offering, Deployment Type, Game Type, Application, and Geography.

Game-Based Learning Market, By Offering

Solutions



Services

Game-Based Learning Market, By Deployment Type

On-Premise



Cloud-Based

Game-Based Learning Market, By Game Type

AR VR Games



AI-Based Games



Language Learning Games



Location-based Games



Training, knowledge and Skill-Based Games



Assessment and Evaluation Games



Others

Game-Based Learning Market, By Application

Consumer



Government



Education



Enterprises

Game-Based Learning Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

