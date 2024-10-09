Game-Changing Approach to Software Delivery Now Widely Available to Department of Defense

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, veteran-founded Defense Unicorns has released its revolutionary new system to the Department of Defense – UDS – a game-changing shift for the future of software delivery. UDS arms mission operators for modern warfare and brings software solutions to national security environments deployed worldwide.

UDS (Unicorn Delivery Service) publicly launches after successful operations in multiple classified and unclassified environments. This first-of-its-kind defense tech platform, will continue to advance its core capabilities by repeatedly deploying and operating in the most challenging and complex missions inside the Department of Defense.



Defense Unicorns Co-founder and CTO, Jeff McCoy shares, "I spent two decades in the Air Force watching technologies struggle to keep up and modernize well enough to deliver updates in air-gapped environments. I wanted to build UDS to help Defense avoid the struggle, complexity, and bureaucracy that make delivering software for national security so difficult."

What truly makes this announcement game-changing is the defense-first approach to software delivery. UDS provides for national security missions a solution that is:

Secure—UDS is committed to a 0 CVE posture with continuous monitoring, logging, and alerting across a defense-in-depth approach to cybersecurity. It ensures secure runtime by closely managing and monitoring software interactions within DoD environments, verifying software components, and mitigating vulnerabilities in real-time to maintain a trusted and resilient operational state.

Compliant - UDS satisfies up to 90% of the NIST 800-53 technical controls that program offices are responsible for in IL-4, 5, and 6 environments.



Airgap Native - UDS is designed for airgap systems. As a Defense-first solution, UDS was designed from the beginning to support disconnected, semi-disconnected, and highly secure environments.



Highly Distributable - UDS is designed to deploy where the Mission requires: cloud, on-prem, and tactical edge alike. With UDS, the same software baseline goes everywhere the mission requires, across contractor environments, government systems, unclassified, classified, or even SAP environments.

Portable—UDS' portability enables mission capability providers to rapidly develop, test, deploy, and operate regardless of infrastructure, supporting cloud, bare-metal, and tactical edge with uniformity.



Decentralized—UDS reduces mission dependency on single centralized solutions and is instead deployed to many environments, giving your mission the assurance it requires in real wartime scenarios.

Easy to Operate - UDS makes complex software delivery easy. Most mission systems are managed by active duty, civilians, or a small number of contracting experts. Mission system operators shouldn't have to be technology experts to execute their work. With UDS, the heroes that operate these programs and weapon systems no longer have to experience these challenges.

"Our vision as a company is to advance freedom and independence globally," says Robert Slaughter, Air Force Veteran and Defense Unicorns CEO.

"The biggest threat to that vision is an ineffective US military, plagued by insecure and outdated legacy software. Here at Defense Unicorns, it is our life purpose to solve this problem once and for all. UDS is that game changing. Most of the time, defense tech is considered a late add-on for most technologies. We took the opposite approach and instead we have purpose-built UDS as a software delivery platform for the DoD."

Since its inception but prior to today's public release, UDS has been successfully deployed within critical systems operated by partners in the Navy, Air Force, and Space Force. Over a six-month development and testing period, UDS proved its ability to accelerate the Authority to Operate (ATO) process while maintaining the entire software development lifecycle from initial development to sustained operations across dozens of deployments throughout multiple classified levels within the complex defense industrial support base.



"The technical solution shouldn't hold your Mission hostage," says Andrew Greene, Defense Unicorns Co-Founder and Engineer.

"The warfighter deserves nothing less than secure capabilities, immediately available in their mission environments. I believe we're solving a really hard problem, more holistically and better than it's ever been done before."

Defense Unicorns is transforming how the Department of Defense apparatus buys, builds, delivers, and sustains mission capabilities. At the core of this disruptive approach is the leveraging of UDS, which is quickly becoming the leading purpose-built defense tech-first software delivery platform.

Defense Unicorns has multiple workshops and discovery and framing sessions for government programs and defense contractors to explore how UDS can help make software delivery easy for national security systems. This is the fastest way for anyone interested in potentially acquiring this solution.

For more information or to book a demonstration, contact Defense Unicorns at [email protected]

Defense Unicorns is a defense tech startup founded in 2021 with the vision of advancing freedom and independence globally. Defense Unicorns focuses on airgap native software and platform solutions that solve national security issues. Defense Unicorns builds cutting-edge technology to solve the biggest challenges mission systems face when developing and deploying software and AI solutions in some of the most extreme environments on the planet.

