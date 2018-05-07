Game-Changing Features in Wattstopper® DLM Software Reduces Energy Code Complexities

A sequence of operation as well as other submittal documents such as specifications, wiring details, schedules, and riser diagrams can take a lot of time to develop and finalize. This new design tool, as part of a cloud-enabled lighting controls platform, is adding convenience and simplifying code compliance by pre-populating documents such as room diagrams and bill of materials (BOM), and generating sequences of operation based on the specific energy code chosen. And as part of a connected DLM lighting control platform, new templates are automatically updated from the Wattstopper online library of code templates as new code changes are introduced. This is especially important as several states will be transitioning, or have recently transitioned to new building codes.

Key features of the design tool include:

Template-based rooms and pre-populated BOM , which are stored and updated in the cloud assists with the set-up of the sequence of operation during the project design stage.

and , which are stored and updated in the cloud assists with the set-up of the sequence of operation during the project design stage. A room diagram generator reduces the time it takes to create project details and also helps inform the sequence of operation while standardizing the products used.

reduces the time it takes to create project details and also helps inform the sequence of operation while standardizing the products used. A sequence of operation report based on the specifier's design for programming purposes. This report is also useful in reducing technician guess work and ensuring the communication of the desired interactions between all lighting control products as well as the way the lighting control system would work with other systems.

"DLM continues to be the easiest and fastest commercial lighting platform in the market, bringing an unbeatable combination of smart software and easy-to-install hardware," said Steven Cottam, Services Program Manager at Legrand. "The new design tool in the LMCS software not only allows for a faster and more accurate path to energy code compliance, but we're enabling businesses to create the momentum needed for project wins and accelerate project timelines."

About Wattstopper

Wattstopper, a product line of Legrand, offers the most comprehensive line of simple, scalable, and flexible energy-efficient lighting controls and solutions for commercial and residential applications. The Wattstopper range of products, programs, and services has been helping customers save energy, meet green initiatives, and comply with energy codes for more than 30 years. legrand.us/wattstopper

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.

