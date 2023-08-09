GAME-CHANGING FITNESS & WELLNESS APP ARRIVES IN AMERICA FOR THE FIRST TIME!

News provided by

TruBe US

09 Aug, 2023, 09:07 ET

TRUBE ON-DEMAND APP PROVIDES IN-PERSON TRAINERS FOR FITNESS, SPORTS, NUTRITION, & MINDFULNESS 

Top Expert Coaches Now Available On The Spot – Where & When You Want. As Easy As Ordering A Rideshare!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruBe is a fitness and wellness App that offers on-demand and in-person sessions with fitness trainers and wellness professionals where and when you choose. TruBe premieres in Los Angeles, followed by Miami, New York, Austin, Chicago, and Denver.

TruBe, already a success story in the UK, is leading the well-being revolution with the essentials of maintaining your mental and physical health. TruBe is a well-being platform and App where people connect with experts in Fitness, Spirit, Sport, & Body. Within these four pillars there are dozens of disciplines that cover the wellness flywheel: weightlifting, boxing, yoga, pickleball, meditation, kickboxing, ballet, cycling, golf, and more. TruBe's well-being pillars are designed to deliver everything members need to look good, feel good, and do good every day.

In-Real-Life experiences begin with real people. TruBe is leading the well-being movement by rising above existing offerings and catering to people's post-pandemic needs, wants and desires, from the comfort of their home, office, or personal spaces. TruBe guarantees accessibility to premium service, affordable programs, and above all else, safety protocols, ease and convenience, and a seamless booking platform.

TruBe coaches are certified, insured, and skilled in over a dozen fitness and wellness disciplines. Every TruBe coach undergoes a recruitment process using extensive selection criteria. TruBe coaches are the backbone of the member experience and TruBe equips coaches with the business tools and training techniques they need to succeed in their own business ventures.

The App is simple, intuitive and community driven. Members can book personal training sessions in minutes with just a few clicks, read coach profiles, ratings, and reviews before booking sessions. All coaches are reviewed BY members FOR members. The TruBe app geolocates the user on the platform and offers expert coaches in proximity to their session location - the office, home, park, gym, or beach.

TruBe is easy, practical and convenient. The app has a tiered pricing structure that offers choices for members based on the session type and experience of the coach, ranging from $75 to $200 per hour. Customers are only charged for sessions when they book and complete the checkout process with a 12-hour cancellation policy. Member Services are available 24/7/365.

Welcome to the next generation of Being Your TruBest.

About TruBe

At TruBe, we believe that fitness training and wellness coaching should be accessible, convenient, engaging, and fulfilling. TruBe is revolutionizing the well-being industry by designing an App that's as efficient as it is effective. Bringing together expert level coaches with an ability to cultivate authentic, in-person, one-on-one sessions with its members. At TruBe, we empower our Community to set fitness and wellness goals that are attainable, no matter how high the bar is set. TruBe is curating and delivering innovative, instructional, holistic, and motivational wellness programming and health solutions www.trube.app.

SOURCE TruBe US

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.