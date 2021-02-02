Game Changing Innovation! The Stubble Eraser™ Razor debuts as Schick Hydro relaunches to Schick Hydro Skin Comfort™ with a Skin-First Approach to Shaving

The lead innovation of the Schick Hydro Skin Comfort™ collection is The Stubble Eraser™ , our first razor on the market that shaves up to seven days' worth of stubble with less tugging and pulling * , offering men a close and comfortable shave.

"The Stubble Eraser was specifically designed to cater to a growing segment of shavers we've identified as 'switchers'," said Matt Bell, Edgewell's Senior Vice President of Marketing, North America. "Based on our research, 20% of men actively switch between a clean shave and wearing stubble throughout the week. Shaving longer stubble with a traditional wet shave razor might result in an uncomfortable shave. Especially in the era of work from home, as multi-day stubble becomes more and more prevalent, The Stubble Eraser provides a solution for guys who switch up their work from home look."

Unlike traditional manual razors, The Stubble Eraser™ integrates a revolutionary comb feature that aligns longer hairs and keeps them lifted so they can pass through the cutting blades without getting grabbed. Additional features include:

Three layers of comfort coating on each blade, which reduces friction and allows the blades to smoothly cut hair time and time again.

19 cushioning gel pools to leave men's skin feeling soothed and refreshed, with green tea.

Easy rinse design to allow for 25% more water to flow * through and prevent hair from clogging the blades.

through and prevent hair from clogging the blades. Stubble Eraser™ refills also fit existing handles from the Schick® Hydro® 5 collection.

For men shaving every day, rocking a beard, or anything in between, the Schick Hydro Skin Comfort™ portfolio features four additional state-of-the-art razors crafted for all hair and skin types. The reformulated and repackaged lineup includes the Sensitive Razor to soothe the skin and contains aloe and pro-vitamin B5, Dry Skin Razor which hydrates throughout each shave and contains coconut oil and ceramides, Slim Head Sensitive Razor to shave hard-to-reach areas like under the nose, and 4-in-1 Groomer engineered to shave, edge, and trim with one tool.

"We know having smooth and comfortable feeling skin doesn't start and stop with the razor. In fact, our research suggests that 80% of men in our target demo are open to incorporating new skincare products into their shave routine," said Bell. "To help our guy further optimize his skincare routine, we developed a full line of grooming products that work with his skin supporting our brand's overall ambition of providing advanced skin comfort any way he shaves."

For men seeking a full skincare regimen to complement their shave experience, Schick Hydro Skin Comfort™ is also introducing a new suite of grooming essentials from prep to finish including a gentle exfoliating face wash, a razor bump fighting shave cream and a moisturizing post-shave balm. Each product is formulated to comfort men's skin before, during, and after their shave. They contain coconut oil, Vitamin E, green tea, aloe, and chamomile.

To reach men in need of a skin-loving grooming routine, Schick Hydro Skin Comfort™ is launching a new global creative campaign under the brand platform of "Your Skin Has Feelings," spotlighting the diverse men and shaving needs the products were made for. The campaign, which will run across TV and digital, sets out to give a voice to his skin and commits to treating it right with shaving solutions designed to provide advanced skin comfort any way he shaves.

The new Schick Hydro Skin Comfort™ collection is available now at mass, grocery, and drug stores nationwide. For more information visit www.schick.com.

