Game Changing New Portable Power Station from RUNHOOD Nears Shipment

The Rallye 1200 will provide 1200 watts of virtually unlimited power you can use anywhere

WALNUT, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The groundbreaking RUNHOOD line of modular power banks and solar generators adds its most powerful power station to date with the all new Rallye 1200, shipping later this summer.

Like all of RUNHOOD's signature power stations, the Rallye 1200 features a patented modular design and swappable batteries, providing virtually unlimited power capacity. But the Rallye 1200 also showcases several new features sure to impress customers, including:

The new Rallye 1200 is capable of powering a full-size refrigerator to keep groceries cold during an outage.

1200 watts of output with a surge up to 2400 watts

New, high-capacity 400 watt charging fills battery in less than an hour

Nine outputs of power with AC ports, USB panel, and wireless charging pad

More options, more power, more fun

Sporting a rugged, compact, and lightweight build, the Rallye 1200 is designed as an ideal companion for camping adventures and a handy emergency back-up power source for home when the power goes out.

With 1200 watts of output power and the ability to handle a 2400-watt surge, it can power an electric oven or a microwave to make a warm meal at the cabin. It can handle a full-size refrigerator to keep groceries cold during an outage. The new Rallye 1200 is even powerful enough to run a load of laundry in a washing machine.

It features nine outputs that can be used simultaneously to power what you need, wherever you need power.

Runhood's one-of-a-kind design

In a crowded marketplace of battery-fueled power stations and solar generators, RUNHOOD stands out with its innovative, award-winning modular design.

The entire line, including the all-new Rallye 1200 Power Station, is built around RUNHOOD's exclusive swappable batteries. These batteries can be used to power the Rallye 1200 or the batteries can be removed from the station and used as a mini power bank on their own with a USB or AC adapter.

In another industry exclusive feature, these batteries can be hot swapped into Rallye power stations on-the-go while powering your devices. This feature offered only by RUNHOOD gives the Rallye virtually unlimited added battery capacity.

Still time left to be among the first to own new Rallye 1200

The powerful Rallye 1200 is in the final stage of its Kickstarter campaign . Purchases made now will be part of the first guaranteed shipments of Rallye 1200 to customers starting in August.

About RUNHOOD

RUNHOOD brings to market an industry exclusive line of portable power products built around swappable battery technology. This innovative difference offers customers virtually unlimited extended battery capacity and endless power.

Founded in 2021, RUNHOOD is the winner of a Golden Pin Design Award, a Red Dot Design Award, and the iF Design Award.

For more information about RUNHOOD, visit www.runhoodpower.com .

