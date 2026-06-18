Game Day, Elevated: VEVOR Helps Fans Build the Ultimate Backyard Watch Party

"The World Cup on home soil changes the game for how families experience the tournament," said Gavin Wu, Brand Director at VEVOR. "It's changing how people imagine what a backyard can be. Our role is to give every household gear that holds up across a full summer of gatherings — practical equipment for the moments people actually want to host."

Pre-Kickoff Formation: The Venue That Wins Before the Whistle

Kickoff is hours away, but the party has already started. Guests drift in from the driveway, kids grab spots on the lawn, and someone's already arguing about starting formations. The VEVOR Gazebo Screen Tent — six mesh walls, zippered doors, room for eight — gives the gathering a center of gravity: a shaded, bug-free home base where everyone regroups between matches.

Set up the VEVOR Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen beside it, and the backyard becomes a stadium. The moment the screen lights up, the green of the pitch blends seamlessly with the grass underfoot. The game is no longer inside a TV — it's all around you.

The VEVOR Oversized Camping Chairs unfold one by one, each supporting up to 450 lbs, with padded backrest, armrests, cup holder, side pocket, and cooler bag. Friends sink in and don't want to stand back up. A few chairs face the screen, a few face the gazebo, and suddenly the lawn has a living room.

Halftime Never Stops: The Refreshment Station That Keeps the Party Going

Halftime hits and nobody moves. That's the real test of a great watch party — the moments between the action hold people just as well as the game itself. A cooler full of melting ice and a fridge run don't cut it. The VEVOR Commercial Ice Maker keeps ice readily available in the corner of the patio, keeping every cup cold without a single trip inside.

Next to it, the VEVOR Beer Kegerator's twin taps let guests help themselves to a fresh pour while the conversation keeps flowing — no waiting, no bottlenecks, just two steady streams of draft that help serve drinks efficiently across the party. One kegerator covers the entire drink menu, and suddenly that stretch of countertop feels like the neighborhood's best bar.

The VEVOR Hot Dog Roller starts spinning beside it — thirty hot dogs at a time, no flipping, no babysitting. The scent of grilled sausage drifts across half the lawn, and suddenly the refreshment station is pulling double duty as the neighborhood's best concession stand. People show up early to grab a pour; they stay late because no one wants to leave a setup this good.

Your Backyard. Your Stadium. Make It World Cup Ready.

Start building your ultimate watch party setup: vevor.com/Soccer-Game-Day-Zone

Explore the Summer Collection: vevor.com/summer-sale

Visit in person: VEVOR Houston Store: 10951 Farm to Market 1960 Road W, Houston

The World Cup only lasts a few weeks — don't let it pass you by. Gear up now and make every match an unforgettable backyard experience.

About VEVOR

Pro-Level Performance Without the Pro-Level Price. VEVOR is a home improvement brand built for Home Creators who want to upgrade their spaces with practical, high-performing products at exceptional value. From outdoor living and tools to home improvement equipment and everyday project essentials, VEVOR helps people take on upgrades with confidence, efficiency, and value.

Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, supported by a network of 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of more than 15,000 SKUs spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions. VEVOR has supported over 30 million Home Creators worldwide, bringing performance, inspiration, and value to their home improvement projects. For more information, visit www.vevor.com. VEVOR products are also available on Amazon.

Media Contact

VEVOR Communications Team

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Disclaimer

VEVOR is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or an official sponsor of FIFA or the FIFA World Cup 26™. All references are for descriptive purposes only."

SOURCE VEVOR