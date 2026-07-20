Small Upgrades, Big Improvements: How Home Creators Can Refresh Their Spaces This Summer

From sweltering garages to sun-drenched backyards, VEVOR's Monthly Power 15 brings Home Creators the solutions they need to turn everyday spaces into something better — one upgrade at a time.

HOUSTON, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home improvement doesn't always mean a major renovation. Sometimes the biggest improvement comes from a single, well-chosen upgrade that solves a recurring problem: drinks that stay cold through a long afternoon, a garage that's actually comfortable to work in, or a backyard with reliable shade when the sun shifts.

VEVOR Monthly Power 15 VEVOR Monthly Power 15

This July, VEVOR's Monthly Power 15 — held every month from the 15th to the 18th — is a reminder that pro-level home improvement isn't only for big projects. Across its full-category lineup, VEVOR offers Home Creators three small upgrades that can make a noticeable difference this summer, without the pro-level price tag.

Upgrade Your Gatherings: Ice On Demand, Anytime

Summer entertaining has a familiar pattern: guests arrive, the coolers run dry, and someone ends up driving for ice. VEVOR Ice Maker removes that step entirely. Placed on a patio bar, in a garage kitchen, or next to a backyard drink station, it produces ice on demand — no water line required, no bags to haul. For Home Creators who host often, it turns a recurring chore into one less thing to think about.

No more weekend BBQs cut short by an empty ice bin: with up to 120 lbs of daily production, the machine keeps pace with parties, family gatherings, and poolside afternoons — a total game changer for anyone who loves to entertain.

Upgrade Your Comfort: Cool Air Where It Counts

For many Home Creators, the garage and workshop are more than storage spaces — they're project hubs, creative sanctuaries, and weekend escapes. But summer heat can turn them into unbearable places to work.

VEVOR Wall Mount Fan is changing that. With simple installation and powerful performance, this wall mounted fan delivers up to 4470 CFM of high-volume airflow, quickly lowering the surrounding temperature.

In a garage workshop, that means the entire space stays cool and comfortable even on the hottest, stickiest afternoons — turning an unbearable workspace back into a productive escape.

Upgrade Your Outdoor Space: Shelter That Brings People Together

Summer is made for being outside — but unpredictable weather can cut plans short. VEVOR Pop Up Gazebo Tent gives Home Creators the flexibility to take their living space outdoors, rain or shine. It is easy to assemble, requires no complex tools, and offers a spacious 10x10 ft size.

This pop-up canopy shelter tent can accommodate up to 6 people and is suitable for placing chairs and other items. You can enjoy leisure time with friends and family in the yard, on outdoor lawns, by riversides, while camping in the woods, at picnics, and at parties.

Whether it's a 10x10 pop-up for intimate gatherings or a larger gazebo for entertaining, VEVOR's outdoor solutions help Home Creators reclaim their backyards — turning ordinary spaces into destinations.

One Recurring Moment. Countless Upgrades

"For most Home Creators, the upgrade that's been sitting on the to-do list isn't a full renovation — it's the ice maker, the fan, the shade that's been waiting all summer," said Gavin, VEVOR's Brand Director. "Monthly Power 15 gives them a recurring moment to take care of those smaller upgrades, with pro-level performance they can rely on at a price that fits the way they actually shop."

Over 30 million Home Creators worldwide have chosen VEVOR for projects ranging from backyard makeovers to apartment upgrades. For Home Creators who prefer to see, test, and compare before they buy, VEVOR's Houston Home Improvement Store brings the same full-category lineup into a hands-on, in-person experience. It's part of how VEVOR supports Home Creators at every step of an upgrade — online, in the garage, or in the store.

Monthly Power 15 returns every month from the 15th to the 18th. Visit VEVOR.com to discover the upgrades that will change the way you live, work, and gather — all summer long.

About VEVOR

VEVOR is a leading global home improvement brand, delivering pro-level performance products at exceptional value and empowering consumers to build a complete and ever-evolving home environment.

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SOURCE VEVOR