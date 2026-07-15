VEVOR Monthly Power 15 Returns July 15-18, Making Everyday Summer Upgrades More Accessible

As summer projects move outdoors and into the garage, VEVOR's recurring monthly event returns with curated value across the brand's full-category home improvement lineup — pro-level performance without the pro-level price.

HOUSTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VEVOR's Monthly Power 15 returns July 15-18, giving Home Creators a recurring opportunity to access pro-level home improvement products at exceptional value.

VEVOR Monthly Power 15 VEVOR Monthly Power 15

This July, Monthly Power 15 lands in the middle of summer — right when Home Creators are refreshing backyards, organizing garages, fine-tuning workshops, and turning everyday spaces into ready-to-enjoy retreats. Held every month from the 15th to the 18th, this recurring shopping event from VEVOR gives them exactly the opportunity they need, offering pro-level home improvement products at exceptional value.

"Home improvement doesn't happen in one big purchase — it happens in a continuous rhythm of small upgrades, weekend fixes, and seasonal refreshes," said Gavin, VEVOR's Brand Director. "Monthly Power 15 gives Home Creators a recurring moment to plan around, so the upgrade they've been putting off always has a window to happen."

How July's Monthly Power 15 Works

For the July cycle, Monthly Power 15 brings together automatic savings, returning-customer coupon offers, and direct markdowns across selected VEVOR products and categories:

8% off selected products sitewide

selected products sitewide 6% off orders of $1+ — exclusive to U.S. customers

orders of $1+ — exclusive to U.S. customers 8% off orders of $1+ — exclusive to U.S. customers

orders of $1+ — exclusive to U.S. customers Both coupons apply to all products across the store, no exclusions.

Monthly Power 15 gives all Home Creators a recurring reason to return to VEVOR from the 15th to the 18th of every month, with additional offers available for returning customers.

What Home Creators Are Saying

Over 30 million Home Creators worldwide have chosen VEVOR for projects ranging from backyard makeovers to apartment upgrades. Monthly Power 15 is the brand's next step in consistently delivering real value to that community, month after month.

Home Creators consistently highlight three themes when reviewing VEVOR:

Value perception — pro-level performance that doesn't carry a pro-level price tag

DIY empowerment — taking on projects that used to require a professional

Repeat purchase — coming back to VEVOR as a trusted home upgrade partner

"VEVOR products have proven to be reliable, the chamber vacuum works great, ordered a second one for another residence. Shipping and delivery have also been very prompt," said Ivan Berkholtz, a VEVOR customer reviewing his purchase on Trustpilot.

Jan Kuhar shared his positive experience with VEVOR products on Trustpilot: "I'm very happy with this woodworking clamp. It holds the wood firmly in place and makes my work much easier and more precise."

Availability

Monthly Power 15 returns every month from the 15th to the 18th. Explore July's upgrade opportunities at VEVOR.com/Power15.

About VEVOR

VEVOR is a leading global home improvement brand, delivering pro-level performance products at exceptional value and empowering consumers to build a complete and ever-evolving home environment.

Media Contact

VEVOR Communications Team

[email protected]

SOURCE VEVOR