Game development software market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global game development software market size is estimated to grow by USD 59.31 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. To know more, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Game Development Software Market 2023-2027

Global game development software market - Five forces

The global game development software market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global game development software market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global game development software market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on components (game engine and audio engine) and end-user (enterprises and individuals).

The game engine segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Vendors are offering solutions to capitalize on the growing demand for game engines and gain market share. For instance, Unity Technologies Inc. (Unity Technologies) offers the Unity engine with a simple interface to develop games. This game engine helps in developing games for multiple platforms. Using the Unity engine, developers can create games for iOS, Android, and other phone operating systems. These factors will increase the demand for game engines and, in turn, drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global game development software market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global game development software market.

APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America . Game developers and game publishing enterprises are launching new games or upgrading existing ones to cater to the growing demand for console games. Though online and personal computer (PC) games contribute a significant share of revenue to the market in North America , the revenue generated from the sales of console games is growing quickly. Hence, console games are the primary area of focus for game developers and game publishing enterprises in North America.

Global game development software market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising demand for PC gaming and gaming consoles is notably driving market growth. Several companies that offer PCs have improved their device configurations to support gaming.

Several companies that offer PCs have improved their device configurations to support gaming. The introduction and popularity of gaming consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation have led to the development of the modern video game industry.

PC and console games contributed more than 50% to the global video game market in 2022.

The demand for the digital distribution of PC games is also growing.

The rise in demand for PC games and gaming consoles will encourage developers to develop new games leading to an increase in demand for game development software during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The adoption of AR/VR devices is the key trend in the market.

Various enterprises are launching AR/VR games and adopting business strategies for VR games.

In June 2021 , Facebook, Inc. acquired virtual reality (VR) firm BigBox VR, the company behind the multiplayer VR game. These developments will increase the adoption of AR/VR games.

, Facebook, Inc. acquired virtual reality (VR) firm BigBox VR, the company behind the multiplayer VR game. These developments will increase the adoption of AR/VR games. This will encourage developers to launch such games and, in turn, increase the demand for game development software during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Open-source game development software poses a significant threat to the market.

This type of software is becoming popular in developing economies such as India and China , as it can be downloaded and run on all platforms.

and , as it can be downloaded and run on all platforms. The use of open-source game development software involves low upfront costs for enterprises and provides them with high flexibility.

Thus, SMEs and individual developers prefer to use open-source game development software to expand their businesses at a low cost.

Various enterprises are offering this software to cater to the growing demand. Thus, the increase in demand for open-source game development software will hinder the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this game development software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the game development software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the game development software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the game development software industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of game development software market vendors

Game development software market scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 59.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.02 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apricot Investments Ltd., Audiokinetic Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bandicam Co., Degica Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., Firelight Technologies Pty Ltd., GameSalad Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Perforce Software Inc., Playtech Plc, Scirra Ltd., Silicon Studio Corp., The Game Creators Ltd., Unity Software Inc., and ZeniMax Media Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

