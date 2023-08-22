Game Engines Market to grow by USD 2.87 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing popularity of eSports boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The game engines market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,877.43 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.62%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In 2022, the APAC region emerged as the global leader in the game engines market, with notable revenue contributions from countries like China, South Korea, and Japan. The surge in PC gaming demand across the Asia Pacific, particularly propelled by the rising popularity of online video games in Southeast Asia and improved broadband penetration, is set to stimulate developments and businesses in the creation of new games. The expanding popularity of online games on mobile platforms further accentuates the demand for fresh gaming content. As a consequence, developers and enterprises are incentivized to introduce novel games, consequently spurring the demand for game engines in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Game Engines Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Game Engines Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on genre (action and adventure, multiplayer online battle arena, simulation and sports, shooter, and others), component (Solution and Services), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

· The market share growth by the action and adventure segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2022, the action and adventure segment is projected to hold a prominent position within the global game engine market. This dominance is a result of the escalating demand for action and adventure games, as well as the continuous introduction of new titles. The market is anticipated to sustain this dominance throughout the forecast period, primarily due to the enduring popularity of action-adventure games. The mounting interest in this genre is driving the creation of new adventure and action games. This trend is anticipated to lead to an increased demand for game engines, consequently fostering the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Game Engines Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing popularity of eSports is driving the game engines market. The popularity of eSports tournaments, exemplified by events like "The International," is on the rise due to heightened awareness. eSports encompasses professional players engaging in multiplayer video games, often in the presence of numerous spectators either at physical venues or through online platforms. Numerous enterprises are venturing into the eSports arena to tap into the mounting interest in such tournaments and to cater to the surging demand for their organization. The increased involvement of organizations such as the International Esports Federation and Global eSports, along with the proliferation of eSports tournaments, is poised to drive the demand for multiplayer game engines. Consequently, this trend will contribute to the revenue growth of the global game engines market throughout the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing developments in cross-platform gaming support are an emerging market trend.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The infrastructural challenges are major issues hindering market growth.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Game Engines Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the game engines market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the game engines' market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the game engines market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of game engines market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The game development software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.38% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 59.31 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (game engine and audio engine), end-user (enterprises and individuals), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for PC gaming and gaming consoles is notably driving market growth.

The video game market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 89.38 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (mobile devices, consoles, and computing devices), type (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising penetration of smartphones and improving internet access are notably driving the market growth.

Game Engines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,877.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.22 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Appodeal Inc., Carnegie Mellon University, Carsten Fuchs Software, Crytek GmbH, Degica Co. Ltd., GameSalad Inc., GDevelop Ltd., Godot Engine, Leadwerks Software, LF Projects LLC, Marmalade Game Studio Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Remedy Entertainment Plc, Silicon Studio Corp., Torque Game Engine, UNIGINE Holding S.a.r.l, Unity Software Inc., YYG Property, and Electronic Arts Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Genre

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio