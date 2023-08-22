Game Engines Market to grow by USD 2.87 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing popularity of eSports boosts the market - Technavio

22 Aug, 2023, 16:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The game engines market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,877.43 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.62%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In 2022, the APAC region emerged as the global leader in the game engines market, with notable revenue contributions from countries like China, South Korea, and Japan. The surge in PC gaming demand across the Asia Pacific, particularly propelled by the rising popularity of online video games in Southeast Asia and improved broadband penetration, is set to stimulate developments and businesses in the creation of new games. The expanding popularity of online games on mobile platforms further accentuates the demand for fresh gaming content. As a consequence, developers and enterprises are incentivized to introduce novel games, consequently spurring the demand for game engines in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report
Game Engines Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on genre (action and adventure, multiplayer online battle arena, simulation and sports, shooter, and others), component (Solution and Services), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
· The market share growth by the action and adventure segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2022, the action and adventure segment is projected to hold a prominent position within the global game engine market. This dominance is a result of the escalating demand for action and adventure games, as well as the continuous introduction of new titles. The market is anticipated to sustain this dominance throughout the forecast period, primarily due to the enduring popularity of action-adventure games. The mounting interest in this genre is driving the creation of new adventure and action games. This trend is anticipated to lead to an increased demand for game engines, consequently fostering the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Game Engines Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The increasing popularity of eSports is driving the game engines market. The popularity of eSports tournaments, exemplified by events like "The International," is on the rise due to heightened awareness. eSports encompasses professional players engaging in multiplayer video games, often in the presence of numerous spectators either at physical venues or through online platforms. Numerous enterprises are venturing into the eSports arena to tap into the mounting interest in such tournaments and to cater to the surging demand for their organization. The increased involvement of organizations such as the International Esports Federation and Global eSports, along with the proliferation of eSports tournaments, is poised to drive the demand for multiplayer game engines. Consequently, this trend will contribute to the revenue growth of the global game engines market throughout the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
The growing developments in cross-platform gaming support are an emerging market trend.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
The infrastructural challenges are major issues hindering market growth.
What are the key data covered in this Game Engines Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the game engines market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the game engines' market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the game engines market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of game engines market vendors
|
Game Engines Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.62%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2,877.43 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
16.22
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 32%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., Appodeal Inc., Carnegie Mellon University, Carsten Fuchs Software, Crytek GmbH, Degica Co. Ltd., GameSalad Inc., GDevelop Ltd., Godot Engine, Leadwerks Software, LF Projects LLC, Marmalade Game Studio Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Remedy Entertainment Plc, Silicon Studio Corp., Torque Game Engine, UNIGINE Holding S.a.r.l, Unity Software Inc., YYG Property, and Electronic Arts Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Size
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Genre
Market Segmentation by Component
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
