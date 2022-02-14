Game Gym Partners with Black Dog Gaming to Expand Esports Event and Sponsorship Opportunities

ROCKVILLE, Md. and TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Game Gym, the premier provider of youth esports camps, tournaments, leagues, and local events in the DC metro area, has partnered with Black Dog Gaming to expand their program nationally, and to expand their sponsorship opportunities.

Scott Kelly, CEO of Black Dog Gaming commented, "Evan, Josh and the team at Game Gym have built a world class esports program as demonstrated by their events, camps and their formation of the Mid-Atlantic Esports Conference (MAEC). I am looking forward to being part of their expansion."

"Game Gym is thrilled to partner with Black Dog Gaming to elevate us into the national spotlight," said Game Gym Founder and CEO Josh Hafkin. "We've been building something special here in the DC area, and we are excited to share it with the world. The future is bright, the opportunities are endless, and partnering with Black Dog will reinforce our foundation for years to come."





About Game Gym

Founded in 2018, Game Gym is a Maryland-based company that offers a healthy and holistic approach to video games. Game Gym provides certified coaches and structured sessions to help kids game better and smarter. Game Gym is also a proud co-founder and operator of the Mid-Atlantic Esports Conference (MAEC). Learn more about Game Gym's mission and programs at www.GameGym.com, and learn more about the MAEC at www.MAEC.gg

About Black Dog Gaming

Black Dog Gaming is the esports and gaming division of Black Dog Venture Partners. Black Dog Venture Partners is a business accelerator that provides access to funding through our network of 13,000 investors, business development through our network of 40,000 business partners, sales/marketing and executive coaching services for disruptive companies. Learn more at BlackDogGaming.com / BlackDogVenturePartners.com

