Game+ Makes It Interesting For Skill-Based Head-To-Head Gaming Competition

"Video games have always been a passion of mine, are surging in popularity and are inextricably woven into the very fabric of our culture," said Karim Sanford, Co-Founder and President of Game+ . "We built Game+ to bring a secure on-demand competitive marketplace to the category that enables gamers to test each other's skills for money while removing barriers to access any winnings."

To use the Game+ platform, upon successful identification verification, gamers will create an account and receive a Game+ Discover® prepaid card that can be used everywhere Discover is accepted - at stores, online, or to get cash at ATMs nationwide. Members who sign up can receive 5% cashback on purchases, subject to terms and conditions.

Once members' accounts are set up, they will be able to use the app to send challenges to friends, choosing from a library of over 50 games, selecting the gaming console or mobile device they want to compete on, and setting the amount of money they want to put on the line for the game. The game is then played and the winner reports the results to the app, which automatically transfers funds to the winners' account. Game+ members can participate in competitions across a variety of device formats including Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iPhone and Android.

In addition to facilitating competitive skill-based head-to-head challenges amongst friends, Game+ enables users to compete in challenges with the broader community for money. The platform currently supports dozens of popular games including FIFA, Madden, NBA 2K, Call of Duty, Fortnite, Halo, Tekken, Street Fighter, Super Smash Bros., and Rocket League. Members will be able to join hubs for their favorite games and create challenges, the same way they'd challenge a friend, that will then be shared with the community, providing industry defining on-demand competition.

Game+ solves two of the thorniest problems in facilitating gaming for money. First, it provides a bank-level financial backend that enables payments to move quickly and safely to winners' accounts, without excessive delays or hidden fees. And just as importantly, Game+ ensures fairness by vetting all users much as a bank would, and by creating a dispute resolution system in which judges review evidence from disputed matches to determine the winner. Game+ is a clean, trusted community where members' funds are safe and their matches are fairly decided.

The Game+ app is certified compliant with the age verification and geolocation mandate under the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act of 2006 (UIGEA). The certification was completed earlier this year by a leading independent lab - establishing a new standard for legitimacy and trust in the space.

The Game+ app is available to download on iOS or Google Play (standard data rates may apply). You must be 18 years of age or older to create an account on Game+. Game+ is not available in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Carolina, South Dakota, or Tennessee.

ABOUT GAME+

Game+ is the app that enables skill-based head-to-head gaming competition for money. The application enables gamers to challenge their friends or the community and have funds automatically transferred to the winner. The platform provides a bank-level financial backend that enables payments to move quickly and safely to winners' accounts, without excessive delays, hidden fees or missing funds. Game+ vets users through bank-level security ensuring a clean, trusted community where members feel their funds are safe and their matches are fairly decided through a proprietary dispute resolution system. Every Game+ account comes with a Game+ Discover® prepaid card that can be used everywhere Discover is accepted - at stores, online, or to access cash at ATMs nationwide. To enable the platform Game+ is working with partners including MetaBank®, Discover, Fiserv. For more information, please visit http://gameplusapp.com.

ABOUT METABANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

MetaBank®, N.A., a national bank ("Meta"), is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH), a South Dakota-based financial holding company. Meta is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions to consumers and businesses in under-served niche markets and believes in financial inclusion for all. Meta's commercial lending division works with high-value niche industries, rapid-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships nationwide. Meta is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in the U.S., having issued more than a billion cards in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers and other businesses, and offers a total payments services solution that includes ACH origination, wire transfers, and more. For more information, visit the MetaBank website.

DISCLAIMERS

The Game+ Discover® Prepaid Card is issued by MetaBank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Discover Network. The holder's use of the Game+ card constitutes an agreement to the terms and conditions in the Cardholder Agreement. FDIC coverage provided under terms governing your card. Discover and the Discover acceptance mark are service marks used by MetaBank, Member FDIC, under license from Discover Financial Services. Card can be used everywhere Discover is accepted.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR OPENING A CARD ACCOUNT: To help the federal government fight the funding of terrorism and money laundering activities, the USA PATRIOT Act requires all financial institutions and their third parties to obtain, verify, and record information that identifies each person who opens a Card account. What this means for you: When you open a Card account, we will ask for your name, address, date of birth, and other information that will allow us to identify you. We may also ask to see your driver's license or other identifying documents.

LOCATION AND AGE RESTRICTIONS: US residents only. Users must be 18 or older. Not eligible for account signup or challenges in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Tennessee. Additional state limitations may apply.

Cashback and Challenges are optional offers and not MetaBank nor Discover® products or services, nor does MetaBank nor Discover endorse these offers. Cash Back and Challenges are provided by GamePlus Inc and subject to cardholder terms and conditions.

Users register their Card for FDIC insurance eligibility and other protections.

GamePlus Inc. and its products and services are not affiliated with, or sponsored or endorsed by, Apple Inc, Android Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Xbox, Xbox LIVE, Sony Computer Entertainment, Nintendo of America Inc., Playstation, Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard, Valve Corporation, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Ubisoft, Capcom Company Ltd, Infinity Ward, Gameloft, or Epic Games, or any other company that markets a computer or mobile game. All content, games titles, trade names and trade dress, trademarks, artwork and imagery associated with any such games are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Game+