Game Night Goes Bananas! McMiller Entertainment's Viral Smash-Hit Party Game, It's Bananas!, Now Available on Amazon

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Game nights just got more hilarious with the help of monkey tails! McMiller Entertainment announces the U.S. launch of It's Bananas!, the viral sensation party game , now available on Amazon . Amassing 50 million TikTok views, the smash-hit game saw sold out status in the U.K. last year, and will have friends and family howling from the first squat to the last backwards thrust.

Created by David McGranaghan and Julian Miller of McMiller Entertainment, It's Bananas! is the breakthrough game of 2022 and recently featured on Live with Kelly & Ryan among the hottest toys and games. Gameplay is super simple; split into teams, spin the spinner, and the player who completes the challenge first – using only their tail! – wins the round. Whoever collects the most banana tokens wins! One squat and you'll be hooked.

"It's Bananas will keep everyone at the party chuckling from the first squat to the last banana hoop," said David McGranaghan, Co-Creator of It's Bananas. "Our goal in creating games is to provide genuine belly laughs and It's Bananas! does just that."

This game can be played with two or more players and is perfect for any adult game night, family gathering with teens or outside summer fun with friends. It's Bananas creates an environment where people can let loose and be silly - with no screens required. Game instructions include:

Split into teams, strap on a tail, and spin the spinner for your monkey tail challenge.

Monkey tail challenges include: lining up the banana hoops, picking them up in a given order, or flipping your tail around to pick up those pesky banana hoops backwards! But remember … tails only, so warm up those thighs! First to complete the challenge wins a banana token.

First to three banana tokens wins the game! Easy … or is it? Your thighs will beg to differ.

It's Bananas is perfect for kids, teens, and even tipsy adults.

About McMiller Entertainment

Julian Miller and David McGranaghan are the founding monsters of queer-owned McMiller Entertainment. All games created become the life of the party and bring laughs to everyone involved. Julian and David have created five hilarious epic party games: It's Bananas, Fire in the Hole, UpRoar, Santa VS Jesus, and Game For Fame. All games are available on Amazon and www.mcmiller.fun .

