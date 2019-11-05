Game On: Dodge Releases First "Dodge Horsepower Challenge" Question

Dodge fans can now get in on the game – the big horsepower game – as the brand officially launches the Dodge Horsepower Challenge and the chance to win one of five special-edition TorRed Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye models.

Dodge announced last week that the brand will welcome five new owners into the Brotherhood of Muscle with the "Dodge Horsepower Challenge: 5 Weeks. 5 Questions. 5 Challengers." The first challenge question is available now online at www.Dodge.com. Every week for the next five weeks, one lucky Dodge enthusiast will have the chance to become the proud owner of one of these special-edition Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye models. The key to being eligible to win a Challenger lies in answering at least one of the weekly multiple choice challenge questions correctly.

Week 1 "Dodge Horsepower Challenge" Question (Tuesday, Nov. 5):

We all know the fastest way between two points is a straight line. That's why the Challenger embraces straightaways.

The fastest time ever run at Pikes Peak is 7:57. That's too long. If we removed all the curves, making a straight line from top to bottom, how quickly could a Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye reach the top?

"We never said it would be easy," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "But I can guarantee that the time spent behind the wheel of a Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car, will be worth the effort. And we'll even help you – I strongly encourage our fans to go to the Dodge Instagram and Twitter channels to find the clues we'll be giving every day to help narrow down the correct response."

Consumers can visit the Dodge brand's Twitter and Instagram channels before attempting to answer the questions to discover clues in the form of hidden hashtags in imagery to help narrow down the multiple choice options.

The "Dodge Horsepower Challenge: 5 Weeks. 5 Questions. 5 Challengers" consists of Bill Goldberg providing horsepower-inspired challenge questions with multiple choice responses online at Dodge.com every Tuesday, beginning Nov. 5, for five weeks. Each week's new challenge question will launch on Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET and run through the following Monday at 11:59 p.m. ET. The answer to each week's challenge question will be available on Dodge.com one week from its release (that following Tuesday) at 8 a.m. ET.

Bill Goldberg, professional athlete, pro wrestler and automobile aficionado, will announce each week's challenge question on Dodge.com. Goldberg starred as "Santa" in the Dodge brand's holiday campaign last year.

For official rules, visit Dodge.com.

