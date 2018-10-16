Game on For Autism Research (GoFAR) Foundation Thanks Sponsors for Critical Support of Life-Changing Autism Technology

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new program that donates state-of-the-art computerized glasses to help children with autism improve social interactions is off to a very strong start, thanks to the generous financial support of the Herb Chambers Automotive Family and other philanthropic donors.

The GoFAR Family Assistance Program, developed by the Game on For Autism Research (GoFAR) charitable foundation, is giving scores of families affected by autism access to Empowered Brain™ from Brain Power, a brain-science-based device that transforms Google Glass into a groundbreaking neuro-assistive and educational system that encourages human contact. The Herb Chambers Automotive Family, the foundation's first corporate sponsor, has led the funding effort that has raised more than $70,000 to date. Other donors include the Endicott Family, Rodman for Kids, the Plimpton Shattuck Fund at the Boston Foundation, the Litch Family, and the Mosko Family of the Bahamas.

The GoFAR Family Assistance Program is the brainchild of Jamie Menhall, the foundation's teen founder who is currently a 12th grader at Boston University Academy. "Mr. Chambers' generosity was critical in getting GoFAR off the ground," said Menhall. "He took a chance on a teen with a vision of advancing autism research and innovating new assistive technologies. The financial support he and our other generous donors have provided is helping to change the lives of children and their families affected by autism spectrum disorder."

The program gives families in need at no cost Google Glass technology that automatically coaches kids through social-emotional interactions and helps develop social skills that are difficult for most people with autism to learn. Empowered Brain includes a heads-up wearable computer and several game-like software modules that use the latest artificial intelligence and augmented reality to give the wearer points for appropriate social interactions. The system can help children teach themselves skills such as decoding facial emotions, looking at people when interacting, calmly transitioning to new situations or locations, paying attention, and staying on task. The system also provides understandable and quantitative data that the user and parents/teachers can view through their web account to track and be proud of their progress.

With the backing of Herb Chambers Automotive Family and other donors, GoFAR has already committed to donating many devices to families in need and is hoping to receive more donations so they can offset the cost of the product for even more families. People who would like to help expand the GoFAR Family Assistance Program can make a donation at gofarfoundation.org.

About the Herb Chambers Automotive Family

The Herb Chambers Companies is the 5th largest privately held automotive dealership group in the US and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since 1985 The Herb Chambers Companies has provided New England buyers with more high quality automobile choices than any other organization. As one of the most trusted brands in New England, Herb Chambers is a proud member of the Better Business Bureau and is known to local buyers as the region's premier automotive dealership group. The Herb Chambers Automotive Family is also an Official Partner of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.

About GoFAR Foundation

GoFAR Foundation LLC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization founded by Jamie Menhall, currently a 12th grader at Boston University Academy high school, to help build a future in which everyone affected by autism spectrum disorder can benefit from evidence-based transformative technologies. GoFAR is a division of The Leslie S. T. Fang Foundation and is eligible to receive donations that are tax deductible. For more information, visit gofarfoundation.org.

About Brain Power

Brain Power LLC is a rapidly growing technology company in Cambridge, Massachusetts founded by Dr. Ned T. Sahin, an award-winning neuroscientist and businessman. Brain Power aims to help unlock the power of the brain through the use of neuroscience-based software and wearable computers. Brain Power works to create effective neuro-assistive and educational products that improve the lives of people with autism and other brain differences and conditions. To learn more, visit brain-power.com or visit Brain Power's Facebook page.

SOURCE Game on For Autism Research Foundation LLC

