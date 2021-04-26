Game On! Nature's Bounty® Breaks into Gaming and Brain Health Supplement Categories with New Brain HP

Developed by the experts in health and wellness supplements for nearly 50 years, Brain HP includes ingredients backed by clinical research. Brain HP contains fast-acting L-theanine, an amino acid found in tea, to help improve reaction time and reduce errors while on task.* Cognizn ® * is another key element as it provides citicoline, an important building block in the brain, at a dose clinically shown to support attention and focus.* Lastly is Lutein, which helps filter out blue light and supports visual perception.*

But, that's not all. The Brain Health Platform also features Brain Superfood, a vegan capsule containing a blend of plant-based antioxidants to support brain health, short-term memory and concentration* and Brain Focus, an invigorating flavored COOLMELTS™ tablet to calm the mind and recharge the brain to help consumers focus in as little as one hour.*

The launch of Brain HP is supported with strategic team partnerships with the League of Legends' Counter Logic Gaming, the Overwatch League's New York Excelsior, and the Call of Duty League's Atlanta FaZe and Florida Mutineers. The teams will collaborate with Nature's Bounty® to develop original content and giveaways to promote the benefits of the product.

Brain HP will also team up with several leading gaming influencers including Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, Kristen "KittyPlays" Valnicek, Joedat "VoyBoy" Esfahani, "BunnyFufuu", "AVAGG" and Autumn Rhodes, Bree "BreeBunn" Morgan, and a few others to help launch the supplement to the gaming community.

"I'm all about products that help me game better, but I also want to feel good about what ingredients I'm putting in my body. That's why I'm stoked to help launch Brain HP – it improves reaction time without the caffeine," said Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, Reigning Fortnite World Cup Champion, Game Awards Gamer of the Year and member of the Forbes 30 under 30 list. "I hope this partnership with Nature's Bounty® and Brain HP helps more gamers and streamers realize the importance of their health, and the impact it has on their career."

"With 2.86 billion gamers globally (source: Statista) who are constantly seeking ways to improve their performance, it was a no-brainer to introduce Brain HP to help support their passion and take their gaming skills to the next level," said Gabe Mattingly, General Manager, e-Commerce & Digital at The Bountiful Company. "Through extensive research, we found gamers were excited about the new jelly bean format and loved that they taste great, are easy to eat and caffeine-free, to calm the brain to focus."

The new Nature's Bounty® Brain products are currently available on Amazon.com and coming to a shelf near you at CVS and Meijer this spring. For more information, visit naturesbounty.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

*Cognizn® is a registered trademark of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.

About The Bountiful Company

The Bountiful Company is a pure play branded leader in global nutrition, living at the intersection of science and nature. As a manufacturer, marketer and seller of vitamins, minerals, herbal and other specialty supplements, and active nutrition products, we are focused on enhancing the health and wellness of people's lives. The Bountiful Company's portfolio of trusted brands includes Nature's Bounty®, Solgar®, Pure Protein®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Puritan's Pride®, Sundown®, Body Fortress®, MET-Rx®, Ester-C® and Dr.Organic®. For more information, visit Bountifulcompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

