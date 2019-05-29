Game On: PEAK6 Enters the $138 Billion Esports Industry with the Acquisition of Evil Geniuses

CHICAGO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the acquisition of Evil Geniuses, a premier global esports team, PEAK6 Investments is in for the win. Headquartered in Seattle, Evil Geniuses carries a long history and is one of the most recognizable brands in professional gaming. Evil Geniuses maintains a roster of top players in popular titles including Dota 2, Call of Duty, Rocket League, Fortnite, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

"We've long been investors in traditional sports and are thrilled to enter the competitive gaming community in such an impactful way," said Jenny Just, co-founder of PEAK6. "Having watched the esports industry grow and evolve, we are aligned with Evil Geniuses' vision to create meaningful and innovative experiences for fans and athletes alike. This alliance enhances our mission to lead with an unrelenting competitive drive and a desire to embrace today's consumer through technology."

As part of the transaction, Nicole LaPointe Jameson has been appointed CEO of Evil Geniuses, where she will lead the organization's growth strategy and have day-to-day operating responsibility. "As a fan and a business professional, I'm honored to be joining Evil Geniuses and excited to take a lead in helping this organization take a bigger role in the thriving esports scene," said LaPointe Jameson.

Evil Geniuses recently inked a two-year deal with Razer for tools and peripherals, expanding its growing group of corporate partnerships that includes Monster Energy and Xfinity. LaPointe Jameson will continue to expand the EG reach with new partnerships and initiatives to enhance the fan experience and help the teams compete at the highest levels.

Phillip Aram, COO of Evil Geniuses, added: "PEAK6's strong track record of building and transforming businesses makes them the perfect partner for Evil Geniuses. This new relationship embodies our promise to deliver excellence not only to our fans and communities, but also our players and staff."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About PEAK6

PEAK6 is a private investment and technology firm that invests in a diverse group of public and private companies, including multiple investments in the sports industry, ranging from European football teams to sports technology companies. Founded in 1997 by Jenny Just and Matt Hulsizer, the firm invests across various stages of a company's development from growth to later stage. PEAK6 takes a long-term and flexible approach to investing by building relationships with entrepreneurs and management teams to align interests, transform businesses and create lasting value. To learn more about PEAK6, please visit: www.PEAK6.com.

About Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses is a premier global esports organization with a dedicated worldwide following. Founded in 1999 from humble beginnings, the team has grown to a place of massive influence as one of gaming's best known brands. Long known by a hallmark of elite players with unwavering determination, they are unapologetic in victory. To learn more about Evil Geniuses, please visit: www.evilgeniuses.gg .

