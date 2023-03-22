Game On, Pearland! Valhallan Opens State-of-the-Art Gaming Arena, Brings Brand New Youth Gaming Experience to the Houston Area

The largest youth esports franchise celebrates the opening of its first Houston-area location with a grand opening event this Saturday

HOUSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valhallan Esports Training, a youth esports franchise that combines the fun of video games with training, coaching, league play and life skills, announces the opening of its newest youth gaming arena in Pearland, Texas . Valhallan will hold a grand opening event, open to the public , this Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the new arena, located at 2880 Broadway Bend Building 2 in Pearland, Texas.

Valhallan Opens State-of-the-Art Gaming Arena, Brings Brand New Youth Gaming Experience to the Houston Area

The Pearland arena brings Valhallan's best-in-class facilities, training programs and gaming experience to greater Houston. The arena offers year-round youth esports training as well as summer camps, leagues, workshops, and special events. Players can choose from top titles featuring Fortnite®, Apex Legends®, Valorant®, Rocket League®, Overwatch®, and Minecraft®.

Valhallan gives youth players a gaming experience they can't get anywhere else. Through its exclusive training program, "the Legendary Path," players learn not only gaming mastery, but also life skills like leadership, teamwork, sportsmanship, and communication. They also become part of a community of like-minded peers.

Valhallan is proud to provide an inclusive esports experience to youth gamers 7-17 years old of all levels and abilities. Players and their families can expect their experience at Valhallan to be safe, social, team-oriented, educational, competitive and, most notably, one of the most fun gaming experiences imaginable - driven by Valhallan's staff of experienced esports coaches.

The approximately 900 square foot Pearland arena features high-end Lenovo® Legion 3070 i7 rigs with gaming keyboards and headphones, as well as mounted big screen LED TVs.

To celebrate the new location, the grand opening event on Saturday, March 25 will feature:

Esports tournaments with prizes featuring Mario Kart ( 11-12 p.m. ), Fortnite ( 12-1 p.m. ) and Valorant ( 1-2 p.m. );

( ), Fortnite ( ) and Valorant ( ); Raffles with prizes and giveaways;

Presentations geared toward parents;

Food and refreshments;

And exclusive deals available only to attendees.

"There's no better place to bring our services than our home base of Pearland, where there are many families looking for positive social outlets for their kids," said Matt Phillips, brand president of Valhallan. "We aim to make a fun and inclusive environment for all kids, regardless of skill level, to gain valuable life skills through gaming."

Pearland-based Valhallan's entry into the Houston area follows a successful first year for the brand , which included three esports league acquisitions, the creation of the Valhallan Esports League, and the launch of the first-annual youth esports tournament Rise to Ragnarok in collaboration with Autism Speaks. The inaugural Valhallan location, owned and operated by brand president Matt Phillips in Cornelius, North Carolina, has also seen success following its rebranding to a Valhallan and will celebrate its grand re-opening later this year.

Valhallan Esports Training offers a free skills assessment for new players. More information about the Pearland location can be found at arenas.valhallan.com/pearland-tx-us .

To register for the grand opening event, RSVP here .

About Valhallan

Valhallan Esports Training brings education, life skills, and inclusive competition to the world of esports while providing a path to esports business ownership to entrepreneurs. Based in Houston, TX, Valhallan is the largest youth esports franchise with thousands of players and teams across its arenas and leagues in North America and the U.K. The company is expanding globally through franchising and through its youth esports league, Valhallan Esports League (VHEL). For more information visit valhallan.com .

