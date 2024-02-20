GAME ON! POWERA TO LAUNCH OFFICIAL LICENSED FORTNITE GAMING ACCESSORIES

PowerA x Fortnite Collection debuts with Peely-themed Nintendo Switch and Midas-themed Xbox Series X|S accessories.

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerA, a global leader in enhancing interactive entertainment with officially licensed gaming accessories, today announced a partnership with Epic Games to launch Fortnite-themed video game accessories. The initial PowerA x Fortnite-branded Collection showcases captivating designs featuring beloved Fortnite characters, Peely and Midas, for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S respectively.

As a special bonus, each product in the PowerA x Fortnite Collection includes a code for a bonus in-game cosmetic.

Fortnite x PowerA Logo Fortnite Controller

For Nintendo Switch

For Xbox Series X|S

Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S - Midas Bonus In-Game Cosmetic - Storm King Fist Pickaxe



For Nintendo Switch, the Peely design captures the essence of the iconic character with the Nana Nana logo and a bold yellow colorway, outfitting PowerA's popular Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch, Protection Case for Nintendo Switch, and new Wired Earbuds for Nintendo Switch.

Similar to other feature-packed PowerA Enhanced Nintendo Switch Controllers, the Peely Controller stands out with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery providing up to 30 hours per charge. For convenient protection on the go, the Peely Protection Case features a molded interior with felt lining, a mesh storage compartment, and a custom Peely zipper pull suitable for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch - OLED Model. Completing the collection, the Peely Wired Earbuds for Nintendo Switch will be the first in a new line of PowerA audio products that feature an ergonomic design with swappable silicone ear tips, a stylish protective pouch, and a built-in mic for supported games.

For Xbox, the Midas design draws inspiration from the enigmatic character, blending subtle patterns with high-impact graphics and a black and gold color palette that mirrors Midas's iconic appearance in the game. The design is outfitted on PowerA's new Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox, equipped with the same features consumers have come to love, including immersive dual rumble motors, 3-way trigger locks for precision, and two mappable advanced gaming buttons that give gamers a competitive edge.

"With over 500M registered accounts worldwide and growing, it's no secret that Fortnite remains a top game on all platforms. The PowerA x Fortnite Collection embodies an exciting fusion of innovation, design, and the captivating universe of Fortnite. As Epic Games' partner for this venture, we are thrilled to unveil an exceptional range of gaming accessories poised to enhance the gaming journey for fans across the globe," expresses Akio Strasser, Senior Global Marketing Director at PowerA.

Launching today, the collection is available for purchase or preorder in the United States at PowerA.com, Amazon, and GameStop. Gamers can also find these products at other great retailers around the world.

The partnership was brokered by IMG.

About PowerA

PowerA creates innovative accessory products that enhance the world's best video game and mobile technology experiences. A brand known for high standards and quality manufacturing, PowerA delivers the safest products possible including game controllers, cases, starter kits, and a wide collection of other accessories. PowerA products are available across the globe at major retailers including North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. To learn more, visit PowerA.com .

About IMG

IMG is a global sports, events and representation company. It is a leader in rights management, multi-channel content production and distribution, consultancy and fan engagement; owns, produces and commercially represents hundreds of live events and experiences; and manages licensing programs for the world's best-known brands and trademarks. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

