Game On! United Adds 120+ Flights for College Football Fans to See Their Team on the Road this Fall

New connections to more than 45 away games including some of the country's biggest powerhouses like Alabama, Oklahoma, Iowa, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Michigan
CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United is giving college football fans more chances to see their favorite team on the road this fall by adding 120 new flights to its schedule. According to a recent survey of the airline's loyalty customers, more than 80% of avid college football fans are likely to fly to see a game this season. United is adding connections to more than 45 away games – including some of the country's biggest powerhouses like Alabama, Oklahoma, Iowa, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Michigan – and tickets are on sale now in the United app and United.com.
"College football fans love following their team on the road and this year we're making it easier than ever," said Michael Weeks, managing director of domestic schedule development and publication at United. "We're flying nonstop to some of the most historic football towns in the country, including South Bend, Columbus and Baton Rouge, and also significantly expanding our service on the west coast to help more PAC 12 fans travel to cheer on their teams."
Here are the key games on this season's schedule:
|
Game
|
New Flights
|
Sept. 10: University of Alabama @
|
Sept. 9-11: two direct, round-trip flights between
|
Sept 10: Washington State University @
|
Sept. 9-11: direct, round-trip flight between
|
Sept 17: University of Oklahoma @
|
Sept. 16-18: direct, round-trip flight between
|
Sept 24: Stanford @
|
Sept. 23-25: direct, round-trip flight between
|
Sept 24: University of Wisconsin-Madison @
|
Sept. 22-25: direct, round-trip flight between
|
Oct. 8: University of Tennessee @
|
Oct. 7-9: direct, round-trip flight between
|
Oct. 15: Penn State University @
|
Oct: 14-16: direct, round-trip flight between
|
Oct. 22: University of Iowa @
|
Oct. 21-23: direct, round-trip flight between
|
Nov. 5: University of Alabama @
|
Nov. 4-6: direct, round-trip flight between
|
Nov. 5: Clemson University @
|
Nov. 4-6: direct, round-trip flight between
|
Nov. 26: University of Notre Dame @
|
Nov. 25-27: direct, round-trip flight between
