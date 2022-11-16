Game On! Valhallan Teams Up With Autism Speaks to Make Esports Accessible to All

The largest youth esports franchise working with an autism advocacy group to raise money and awareness and create an autism-friendly environment for esports

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing esports franchise Valhallan announced today the company formed a relationship with Autism Speaks, the nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of people with autism through research, advocacy, programs and services. Through this relationship, Valhallan will raise awareness and funds for Autism Speaks while creating inclusive opportunities for children and adults with autism to participate in esports.

VH Players

As part of its support for Autism Speaks, Valhallan arenas will have the opportunity to achieve an Autism Friendly designation – the first of its kind in esports. In addition, Valhallan will donate one dollar per month per student to further the mission of Autism Speaks. Valhallan will also raise funds through events such as esports tournaments and participation in official Autism Speaks Walks.

To kick off its support for Autism Speaks, Valhallan will host the "Rise to Ragnarök" competition, the first of an annual Ragnarök youth esports tournament series, on January 14 and 15, 2023. This event will feature free entry for 4,000 players and provide gamers of all backgrounds and abilities the opportunity to compete while raising funds for Autism Speaks.

"As a father of an autistic child, one of the biggest challenges is to find social situations where my son feels comfortable, and Valhallan creates an environment where kids of all backgrounds can connect through their common interests," said Matt Phillips, brand president of Valhallan. "We're proud to be teaming up with Autism Speaks to continue to make a difference in the lives of children and adults with autism as we make esports accessible to all."

Valhallan continues to open arenas across multiple countries, creating more spaces and communities for youth players from various backgrounds. Each location will be working toward an official Autism Friendly designation through training that covers autism awareness and strategies for providing first-in-class inclusive service for customers. The brand also intends to create employment opportunities as esports coaches for adults with autism and other disabilities.

"Deeply ingrained in Autism Speaks mission is a commitment to creating a more equitable and accessible world. We're excited to be working with Valhallan as they share our passion for this vision," said Keith Wargo, president & CEO of Autism Speaks. "With Valhallan's support and dedication to fostering understanding and acceptance of children on the spectrum, we are building a brighter tomorrow where all people with autism can reach their full potential.

The announcement of the collaboration between Valhallan and Autism Speaks closely follows the announcement of the acquisition of NXT UP Esports league , helping Valhallan to expand across the globe virtually and bring accessible and inclusive esports training and competition, regardless of skill to youth gamers 7-18 years old.

Valhallan, launched by FranchiCzar , a developer of world-class software and services designed to help franchise brands scale their growth, is actively recruiting potential franchise owners in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The initial investment for a Valhallan franchise is approximately $52,950 to $201,400 in the U.S. Prospective franchisees in Canada and the U.K. can contact Valhallan for pricing information.

More information on Valhallan and how to inquire about franchise opportunities nationwide is available at valhallan.com/franchise , and valhallan.com/franchise-UK for the U.K. Interested parties can also contact [email protected] to learn more.

More information about Autism Speaks is available at https://www.autismspeaks.org/ .

About Valhallan

Valhallan brings education, life skills, and inclusive competition to the world of esports while providing a path to esports business ownership to entrepreneurs. Based in Houston, TX, the Valhallan team has years of experience building platforms, curricula, training systems and franchise brands – including several team members with esports industry experience.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. To find resources, join an event or make a donation, go to AutismSpeaks.org . Learn more by following @AutismSpeaks on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

