Game On! Wine, Beer and Food Tasting Party To Benefit Stepping Stones Museum for Children

Museum's fundraiser blends wine, brews, spirits, food, music and NCAA Tournament basketball

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports fans and museum lovers are invited to celebrate the madness this March while supporting vital community learning opportunities at the Game On! Wine, Beer and Food Tasting party on Friday, March 24 from 7:00 to 9:30 pm at Stepping Stones Museum for Children.

Some of Fairfield County's finest food and wine purveyors and community sponsors have come together to share an inclusive evening event complete with tasting fine wines, craft beers and signature cocktails while sampling a delicious array of appetizers and hors d'oeuvres, all to benefit the museum's operations and its Open Arms accessibility initiative. In addition, guests will be blown away by the live "Sweet 16" basketball tournament action to be shown on the 33' x 12' screen in the museum's Multimedia Gallery.

"Stepping Stones is devoted to providing exceptional, playful learning opportunities for children that foster an understanding and appreciation of the world," said President and CEO Rhonda Kiest. "The Game On! event is a perfect opportunity to support your favorite team while supporting the museum's hands on exhibits, engaging educational programming and mission-critical community outreach efforts. Open Arms makes it possible for more than 75,000 children and families, including local school classrooms, to enjoy the museum's offerings for free or at reduced rates."

The event will also honor Jack and Rilla Neafsey and Jennifer Toll, who have been legendary supporters of the museum's mission throughout its 23-year history.

Event sponsors include Kris and Marc Granetz, Dan and Barbara Koteen, Diserio Martin, First County Bank, Bloomingdale's, Bourgeon Capital Management, EMCOR Group, Inc., Linde, Outdoor Sports Center, Ring's End, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, BMW of Darien, Cummings & Lockwood, The Falkhoff Family, The Golf Performance Center and Jackie and Ross Kaufman. Food and beverage sponsors include Two Roads Brewing Company, Sipstirs Fine Wines, Bandido Mexican Restaurant, Barcelona Wine Bar, Garelick & Herbs, The Granola Bar, Palmer's Catering & Events, Poland Spring/Saratoga (BlueTriton Brands), The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe, Station House Bar & Grille and Sweet Lisa's Exquisite Cakes.

Attendees of this adults-only party with a purpose are invited to try their luck at winning a wide selection of exciting silent auction items from reputable local companies, including outdoor sporting equipment, fine dining, music and theater performances, teeth whitening, beauty treatments and more.

ABOUT STEPPING STONES MUSEUM FOR CHILDREN

Stepping Stones Museum for Children is an award-winning, private, non-profit 501(c)(3) children's museum committed to broadening and enriching the lives of children and families. For more information about Stepping Stones, to book a field trip or schedule a class, workshop, facility rental or birthday party, call 203 899 8820 or visit www.steppingstonesmuseum.org. Get social with Stepping Stones on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

